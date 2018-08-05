Leeds United 3 Stoke City 1: Phil Hay’s player ratings

Have your say

Marcelo Bielsa’s reign as Leeds United manager got off to a flying start as the Whites comprehensively defeated relegated Stoke City 3-1 at a packed Elland Road.

United pulled off a coup by appointing the former Argentina and Chile coach in June in a bid to end their long wait for a return to the Premier League.

Goals from Mateusz Klich, Pablo Hernandez and Liam Cooper ensured the 63-year-old kicked off his reign in English football in emphatic fashion.

Stoke appointed Gary Rowett and splashed the cash this summer following relegation but, despite a Benik Afobe penalty, Leeds made a mockery of the bookmakers’ odds.

