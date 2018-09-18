Leeds United 3 Preston North End 0: Whites extend unbeaten run as Roberts bags a brace

Leeds United ran out 3-0 winners at Elland Road on Tuesday evening in the Championship over Preston North End as Tyler Roberts bagged a brace.

Marcelo Bielsa opted for the same starting line-up as the eleven that earned a late 1-1 draw at Millwall on Saturday.

Liam Cooper celebrates Leeds United's opener against Preston.

It was the visitors who had the first sight at goal as Callum Robinson cut in from the left and curled a lovely effort goalward but Whites stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell produced a lovely save to keep it out.

Leeds should really have been ahead shortly after as Jack Harrison picked out Mateusz Klich who made a his way into the North End box unmarked but the midfielder put his effort wide of the post just as it looked easier to score.

United started to dominate proceedings with plenty of possession as Tyler Roberts saw a shot saved with ease before Ezgjan Alioski had the ball in the back of the net after a quick breakaway but the linesman's flag denied the Macedonian.

Bielsa's men though opened the scoring shortly after as Liam Cooper met a Barry Douglas corner which found the back of the net after a touch from Declan Rudd in the Preston net.

Samuel Saiz in action against Preston.

Klich then should have again added to the scoreline moments later as Leeds started to take the game to the visitors but the Polish international saw his effort fly over the bar as the Whites broke at pace.

North End though stood firm despite a barrage of shots with United entering the break deservedly ahead.

Leeds started the second half in much the same vein as Douglas again produced an enticing ball for Pontus Jansson to meet with his head but he couldn't work his diving effort on target.

Alex Neil's men then had the ball in the back of the net as Darnel Fisher worked his way into the area to find Robinson all alone at the back post but his prodded effort was chalked off by an offside flag.

As the rain started to fall Bielsa's men continued to dominate the ball but failed to work any clear cut chances until Samuel Saiz fed in Harrison who had the goal at his mercy but his effort smacked the inside of the post as the visitors.

Leeds though weren't to be denied just two minutes later as Roberts latched onto a ball Kalvin Phillips ball with the striker producing a lovely dinked finish from just inside the area to leave the onrushing Rudd in no mans land.

The Whites added a third before the final whistle as Roberts grabbed his second of the night with a lovely cushioned header from an inch perfect Klich cross after good work from Saiz in the build-up.

The score remained the same as Leeds extended their unbeaten run to eight in the league and sit top of the Championship table.

Leeds United XI: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Douglas, Cooper, Jansson, Phillips, Klich, Alioski, Saiz, Harrison, Roberts. Subs: Blackman, Forshaw, Pearce, Dallas, Baker, Edmondson, Clarke.

Preston North End XI: Rudd, Fisher, Earl, Clarke, Davies, Robinson, Browne, Moult, Harrop, Johnson, Barkhuizen. Subs: Maxwell, Huntington, Hughes, Gallagher, Barker, Burke, Nmecha.