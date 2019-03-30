Leeds United 3 Millwall 2: Tyler Roberts salutes Elland Road crowd with Whites 'back where we belong'

TYLER ROBERTS saluted the Elland Road crowd for helping to put Leeds United "back where we belong" as a thrilling 3-2 success over Millwall sent the Whites back into the Championship's automatic promotion places.

United's afternoon twice looked to be turning sour with Ben Thompson giving the Lions a tenth-minute lead before Ben Marshall put the visitors back in front from the penalty spot ten minutes after the break.

Leeds had initially equalised through Pablo Hernandez who netted 11 minutes before the break after Patrick Bamford had seen his penalty saved by Millwall custodian David Martin.

But roared on by a sell out home crowd, Leeds levelled for a second time through Luke Ayling's 71st-minute header and United then sealed all three points when Roberts set up Hernandez to slam home the winning goal with seven minutes left.

Leeds then learned that automatic promotion rivals Sheffield United had lost 3-2 at home to Bristol City, putting the Whites back into second and two points clear of the Blades with seven games to go.

Roberts insisted the Sheffield United game had slipped his mind until the full-time scores were given a huge build up from the Elland Road crowd at the full-time whistle before being greeted with almighty cheers when shown on the big screen.

"We don't make it easy for ourselves, definitely," said Roberts.

"But like we have shown all season, we have got that trait to keep going, sticking together and getting them goals."

Asked how much he knew about events at Bramall Lane, Roberts said: "If I'm being honest, I literally forgot about it the whole game.

"I forgot about it, obviously we got the result and I was buzzing with the three points and the fans were doing the 'ooooooooo' and I didn't really know what was going on.

"Then the scoreboard came up and obviously that was a nice feeling to know that we are back in the top two where we belong and hopefully we can just keep getting the results and get up.

"Of course it's nice for it to be in our own hands again and I think we just need to focus on each game, next game, next game, next game and we will get the jobs done."