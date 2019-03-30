Leeds United 3 Millwall 2: Pablo Hernandez strikes twice to claim Elland Road thriller

Pablo Hernandez struck twice at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon as Leeds United earned a thrilling 3-2 victory over Millwall in the Championship.

Marcelo Bielsa was forced into one change for the visit of the Lions as Bailey Peacock-Farrell replaced the suspended Kiko Casilla in goal.

It was the visitors who started the better as Ben Marshall went close before Jed Wallace forced Peacock-Farrell into a good save low to his left.

Millwall finally had their opener as Mahlon Romeo lifted a ball back across goal first time with Ben Thompson meeting the cross with a powerful header.

Leeds had the chance to level just minutes later as Gjanni Alioski was sent tumbling to the floor inside the box by Wallace with referee Darren Bond pointing to the spot.

Patrick Bamford, though, saw his penalty saved as he struck his effort straight at David Martin who blocked the effort with his legs.

The Whites pushed on and finally had their leveller after the half hour mark through Pablo Hernandez.

United broke at pace with Mateusz Klich sliding Luke Ayling into the box after a little jink with the defender pulling the ball back for the Spaniard to fire home into the bottom corner with a neat finish.

The deadlock remained as half-time came and went with both sides pressing for the lead.

It was again the visitors who went ahead through a penalty of their own after the interval as Liam Cooper brought down Ben Marshall inside the box as the Lions flooded forward.

Marshall picked himself up to send Peacock-Farrell the wrong way from 12-yards and give Leeds a mountain to climb.

Bielsa's side responded with just under 20 minutes to go as good work from Jack Harrison kept the ball in on the byline.

The winger found substitute Barry Douglas who delivered an curling cross as Luke Ayling timed his run to perfection at the back post to head home.

Elland Road was rocking and wanted a winner.

It was to come seven minutes from time as Hernandez again provided the spark as he fired past David Martin at the first attempt as Tyler Roberts drilled low to the penalty spot.

The strike was enough to claim all three points and see Leeds haul themselves back into the top two after Sheffield United fell to defeat against Bristol City.

Leeds United XI: Peacock-Farrell, Alioski, Cooper, Jansson, Ayling, Phillips, Klich, Roberts, Harrison, Hernandez, Bamford. Subs: Miazek, Douglas, Forshaw, Dallas, Berardi, Shackleton, Clarke.

Millwall XI: Martin; Romeo, Pearce, Cooper, Meredith; Leonard, Tunnicliffe, Thompson; J. Wallace, Marshall, Gregory Subs: Archer, McLaughlin, Hutchinson, Williams, O’Brien, Elliott, Morison.

Attendance: 34,910