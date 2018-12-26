Leeds United 3 Blackburn Rovers 2 - LIVE reaction from epic clash at Elland Road; Marcelo Bielsa hails 'moving' victory; Mateusz Klich not 'scoring goals' but happy Leeds United Live. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say ALL the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates as Championship leaders Leeds seek a seventh win in succession against Tony Mowbray's Blackburn at Elland Road. Please refresh the page for the latest updates. Leeds United fans react to astonishing victory over Blackburn Rovers Leeds United 3 Blackburn Rovers 2: Roofe lifts off Elland Road as Whites bag twice in injury-time