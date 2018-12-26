Leeds United 3 Blackburn Rovers 2 - LIVE reaction from epic clash at Elland Road; Marcelo Bielsa hails 'moving' victory; Mateusz Klich not 'scoring goals' but happy

Leeds United Live.
Leeds United Live.
0
Have your say

ALL the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates as Championship leaders Leeds seek a seventh win in succession against Tony Mowbray's Blackburn at Elland Road.

Please refresh the page for the latest updates.