Leeds United 3-3 Sunderland - U23s recap: Whites held by Sunderland in Premier League Cup
Leeds United's Under-23s host Sunderland in Premier League Cup action on Wednesday evening - follow every kick live below with the Yorkshire Evening Post.
The Whites return to match action following a brief break from games over the festive period.
Leeds take on the Black Cats in the PL Cup tonight looking to move off bottom spot in Group E. United sit in fourth place after three games with one win and could go second - the top two qualify for the knockout stages - with victory this evening in York at the LNER stadium.
U23s LIVE - Leeds United vs Sunderland
Last updated: Wednesday, 05 January, 2022, 19:15
- -------------------------------------
- Leeds 3-3 Sunderland - FT
How things stand
Leeds United team news
Leeds United U23s XI: Klaesson, Drameh, Ferguson, Coleman, Littlewood, Debayo, Summerville, Gray, Dean, Greenwood, Miller.
Subs: Van Den Heuvel, Jenkins, Moore, McKinstry, Mullen.
Sunderland team news
Sunderland 23s XI: Carney, Kachosa, Newall, Sohna, Younger, Xhemajli, Dunne, Scott, Taylor, Kelly, Dyce.
Subs: McIntyre, Johnson, Jones, Gyimah.
Mix of young and 23s
Leeds have used this competition all season to give experience to many of the 18s squad at Thorp Arch.
Tonight’s team might be the strongest they’ve been - with the likes of Greenwood, Drameh, Summerville and Klaesson featuring.
A couple of other younger regulars involved too - Miller and Dean while McKinstry and Jenkins are on the bench.
1. We’re underway... updates to follow.