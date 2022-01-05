Leeds United 3-3 Sunderland - U23s recap: Whites held by Sunderland in Premier League Cup

Leeds United's Under-23s host Sunderland in Premier League Cup action on Wednesday evening - follow every kick live below with the Yorkshire Evening Post.

By Joe Urquhart
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 11:01 pm

The Whites return to match action following a brief break from games over the festive period.

Leeds take on the Black Cats in the PL Cup tonight looking to move off bottom spot in Group E. United sit in fourth place after three games with one win and could go second - the top two qualify for the knockout stages - with victory this evening in York at the LNER stadium.

Follow every kick live below...

Leeds United Under-23s head coach Mark Jackson. Pic: Getty

U23s LIVE - Leeds United vs Sunderland

  • Leeds U23s return to match action
  • Whites host Sunderland in PL Cup
  • United looking to move off bottom spot in Group E
  • Kick-off is at 7pm in York
  • Leeds 3-3 Sunderland - FT
Good evening

Welcome to today’s matchday blog... we’ll have all the latest updates right here throughout the evening.

Stay tuned...

How things stand

Leeds United team news

Leeds United U23s XI: Klaesson, Drameh, Ferguson, Coleman, Littlewood, Debayo, Summerville, Gray, Dean, Greenwood, Miller.

Subs: Van Den Heuvel, Jenkins, Moore, McKinstry, Mullen.

Sunderland team news

Sunderland 23s XI: Carney, Kachosa, Newall, Sohna, Younger, Xhemajli, Dunne, Scott, Taylor, Kelly, Dyce.

Subs: McIntyre, Johnson, Jones, Gyimah.

LEEDS UNITED TEAM NEWS

SUNDERLAND TEAM NEWS

Mix of young and 23s

Leeds have used this competition all season to give experience to many of the 18s squad at Thorp Arch.

Tonight’s team might be the strongest they’ve been - with the likes of Greenwood, Drameh, Summerville and Klaesson featuring.

A couple of other younger regulars involved too - Miller and Dean while McKinstry and Jenkins are on the bench.

Updates from 7pm

Warm-ups underway at York. We’ll have live in-game updates at 7pm when tonight’s fixture begins. It’s a cold one tonight.

Here we go

KICK-OFF

1. We’re underway... updates to follow.

