Leeds United 3-3 Sunderland - U23s live updates: Whites host Black Cats in Premier League Cup tie
Leeds United's Under-23s host Sunderland in Premier League Cup action on Wednesday evening - follow every kick live below with the Yorkshire Evening Post.
The Whites return to match action following a brief break from games over the festive period.
Leeds take on the Black Cats in the PL Cup tonight looking to move off bottom spot in Group E. United sit in fourth place after three games with one win and could go second - the top two qualify for the knockout stages - with victory this evening in York at the LNER stadium.
Last updated: Wednesday, 05 January, 2022, 20:51
- Leeds 3-3 Sunderland - FT
FULL-TIME
Individual mistakes and lack of game management by the youngsters. Cruising at half-time, a point in the end. Summerville with all three goals for the Whites. 3-3 is the result.
Two added minutes
90. We’re into added time...
Sunderland level
90. The visitors get in behind Leeds. Kachosa slides the ball home past Klaesson, they opened up United.
GOAL SUNDERLAND
GOAL. Sunderland level, 3-3.
Sunderland chance
89. A low shot is hit from distance. Klaesson gathers. Some game management required...
Not much in it
88. Both sides going for it. Jenkins and Dean at one end... Sunderland coming back. United holding their shape well at the moment.
Leeds chance
85. Ooft. Jenkins cuts inside Sunderland... it opens up. He decides to shoot and Carney in goal is very worried. It flies just past the post.
Sunderland chance
83. Klaesson with an important save from a Taylor header. Sunderland asking big questions at the moment.
Sunderland back in it
81. Ferguson plays a ball across his own box and Kelly picks up the loose pass. He fires home past Klaesson. Game on. 3-2
GOAL SUNDERLAND!
GOAL. Sunderland, 3-2 - a loose ball across the box by Leeds is punished.