Marcelo Bielsa's side face lower league opposition as they enter the EFL Cup tonight.
Bielsa has often used the domestic cup competitions to hand minutes to those in his squad who need them in previous years, whether young or old.
That tactic, though, has seen Leeds exit the tournament to Hull City, Stoke City and Preston North End at this very stage of the competition under the Argentine's watch.
United will be hoping to avoid an upset against League One opposition tonight. Follow all the latest live throughout the evening on our live blog:
Last updated: Tuesday, 24 August, 2021, 19:21
- FT - Leeds United 3-0 Crewe Alexandra
“I think this club has always been ambitious and we’ve always tried to be as successful as possible,” Harrison told BBC Radio Leeds.
“I think the cup is part of that as well. We have the mentality that we’re going to go into it and do the best we can in the cup and hopefully we can be successful.”
Mark Jackson on the potential for youngsters to be involved tonight
“We’ll see what the plan is,” Jackson told the YEP over the possible involvement for some of his development squad.
“Every day I say to the players you have to keep pushing. You have to keep trying to impress the manager whether it’s a training session, in a drill or in a game like this where he’s watching.
“They have to try and impress whenever they get the chance. To get a packed house against Crewe is fantastic - it’s typical Leeds.
“If some of the boys are involved they will soak it in. It’s not unusual for them because they are in and around with the manager and his staff every day working with the first team.
“Some have been involved in the squads last season and even at the weekend [against Everton]. If the chance comes along for these players I’m sure they’ll be ready to take the opportunity.
“That’s what they’re here for. That’s what every single one of them wants to do is break through. It’s not an easy thing to do - we tell them that all the time.
“But it’s waiting for that opportunity and I’m sure if they get a chance at any point in the season, not just tomorrow, we’ll try and ready them for that.”
