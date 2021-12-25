Leeds United 2021 YEP Awards: Vote for your Whites player, goal and result of the year
2021 is coming to a close for Leeds United - here, we ask you to help the Yorkshire Evening Post dish out the awards for the last 12 months at Elland Road.
It has been a year of ups and downs for the Whites and head coach Marcelo Bielsa.
In the summer the club secured a stunning ninth-place finish at the first time of asking in the Premier League following 16 years away from the top flight.
As the year comes to an end Leeds are five points above the drop zone and battling a huge injury list heading into the January transfer window.
Here, we want to know who your player of the year has been, what your goal of the year is along with your signing of the year and young player of the year.
We'll hand out the final awards for 2021 post-Christmas, so get voting to have your say...
CLICK HERE to cast your votes on five categories as the YEP hand out the 2021 gongs
