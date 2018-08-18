Leeds United 2 Rotherham United 0: Quite literally a team full of goals and assists

LUKE AYLING'S diving header in Saturday's 2-0 victory at home to Rotherham United means every starting outfield Leeds United player except for Gaetano Berardi has scored or provided an assist in the Whites' first three league games.

Mateusz Klich quite literally set the ball rolling when netting the first goal of the opening weekend's 3-1 victory at home to Stoke City following a slick pass from Spanish wizard no 10 Samuel Saiz.

Gjanni Alioski then found Pablo Hernandez who struck to double United's lead before new recruit Barry Douglas, who topped the Championship's assists charts last term, whipped in a corner for captain Liam Cooper to then head home United's third.

Klich then doubled his seasonal tally for the first of United's goals in a 4-1 success at Derby County following a pass from Hernandez before Kemar Roofe got himself up and running with a quickfire brace, heading home Alioski's pinpoint cross before latching on to a flick from Klich to brilliantly finish.

Alioski then bagged his first goal of the season when heading home United's fourth from a Hernandez cross.

With the same starting XI selected for the third Championship game running against Rotherham, Ayling then got in on the act with his diving header from a Roofe assist against the Millers before a fine pass from Kalvin Phillips provided the assist for Roofe's third of the season.

Only full-back turned centre-back Berardi has yet to bag a goal or an assist though Berardi himself went close with a rasping first-half effort from 30 yards in Saturday's win against the Millers which 'keeper Marek Rodak was forced to tip over the crossbar.

Two other Whites players had already got in on the act during Tuesday night's 2-1 win at home to Bolton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup for which head coach Marcelo Bielsa made eight changes.

Summer striker recruit Patrick Bamford scored his first goal in a Leeds shirt with Chelsea loanee Lewis Baker also putting in sterling work to set up the game's second goal for Saiz.