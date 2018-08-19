Leeds United 2 Rotherham United 0: ‘Good chance missed’ by Millers to upset the apple cart reckons boss Warne

Rotherham manager Paul Warne stressed his team missed a good chance to upset Leeds on their home patch.

Warne said: “The lads had a real opportunity to upset the apple cart today – and they didn’t take it.

“They’re great human beings my lads, but they have to believe they are better than they were today.

“We want to get better and really compete, but we’ve got to be realistic, but I hope they all think we need to improve, even by five per cent that would benefit us.

“In the Championship you don’t get many opportunities to score, so hopefully we take more of them going forward.”

Warne added: “I thought we set up well against an excellent team. We had a couple of good chances and we limited them to a few chances in the first half. At half-time we praised the lads and told them that they can’t drop the standards.

“So from my point of view I was disappointed we conceded from a set-piece. Our defender (Richard Wood) said he was fouled in the build up,

“We went toe-to-toe and the lads deserve some credit. A lot of pundits had us down for a big drubbing, but we matched them and I’m really proud of the group.

“The Leeds players are so trustworthy on the ball it made us do a lot of running, which ultimately killed us.

“We’ve got to take the challenges head on this season because there are no easy games.

“If we’re going to have a good season we need to pick points up on our travels.”