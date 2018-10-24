Leeds United 2 Ipswich Town 0: Whites back to Bielsa ball best as Roofe and Cooper fire United top

Leeds United hit the summit of the Championship on Wednesday evening as they ran out 2-0 winners over Ipswich Town at Elland Road with goals coming from Kemar Roofe and Liam Cooper.

Marcelo Bielsa named Pablo Hernandez in his starting line-up for the first time since late August as the Argentine made three changes to the side which started at Blackburn Rovers.

Luke Ayling returned from suspension as Jack Harrison was also called into action after missing the defeat at Ewood Park through injury.

United set up in a 3-3-1-3 formation to begin the evening with Gaetano Berardi, Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper the last line of defence. Ayling, Mateusz Klich and Gjanni Alioksi lined up in front with Saiz slightly further forward before the front three of Pablo Hernandez, Kemar Roofe and Harrison.

It didn't take long for Leeds to open up the visitors as Klich picked out an inch perfect pass to Alioski with the winger taking the ball in his stride before firing a delivery across goal the Bartosz Bialkowski could only parry.

Hernandez followed up but the Spaniard slipped at the crucial moment as Town recovered to clear the danger.

The visitors forced Bailey Peacock-Farrell into action in response as former White loanee Matthew Pennington met a Adetayo Edun free-kick but the goalkeeper claimed the header with ease.

It was Leeds' turn to respond as this time it was a knockout blow with another free flowing move that United fans are growing to love under Bielsa.

Klich picked out Saiz who swivelled in the centre circle before spreading the ball wide to Hernandez who picked out an inch perfect cross for Roofe to head home into the visitors goal and finish off yet another wonderful team goal.

Hernandez again cut open the Town back line as he picked out another lovely ball for Saiz inside the box but his fellow Spaniard saw his shot blocked as United tried to press home their advantage before the break.

United started the second half much like the first as they continued to push on in search of cushion.

Substitute Stuart Dallas saw a shot blocked behind after Hernandez once again carved open Town and clipped an inviting ball agonisingly across the face of goal with no Whites player to be found.

Bielsa's men though had their two-goal lead as a quick corner with some good thinking from Alioski as he took a quick short corner to Hernandez who played a low ball across the Ipswich area which found Liam Cooper who picked out the top corner with precision aided by a lovely step over from Phillips.

Alioski then smashed the inside of the post with a thunderous effort with a shot that looked like it was going to find the back of Bialkowski's goal as soon as it left his foot.

Forshaw then forced the goalkeeper into action with a wonderful save as Alioski tested the Pole's hands once again.

Peacock-Farrell was then called into rare action as Ayling was caught in possession by Joe Nolan who shot low at the United goal but saw a strong hand force the effort wide of the goal.

Leeds though held on for victory and all three points as they hit the summit of the Championship table once again on goal difference.

Leeds United XI: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Alioski, Cooper, Berardi, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Hernandez, Saiz, Roofe. Subs: Blackman, Pearce, Forshaw, Clarke, Baker, Dallas, Roberts.

Ipswich Town XI: Bialkowski, Spence, Chambers, Pennington, Knudsen, Skuse, Nolan, Downes, Edun, Jackson, Sears. Subs: Gerken, Donacien, Chalobah, Dozzell, Ward, Edwards, Lankester.

Attendance: 29,082