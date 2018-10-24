Leeds United 2 Ipswich Town 0: Silent assassin Pablo Hernandez helps Whites get back to scintillating best

"He can influence the game at the front, middle and the back." Marcelo Bielsa said of Pablo Hernandez following his last Championship start for Leeds United at Norwich City.

Ahead of Wednesday's 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town nearly two months had passed since United's resounding victory at Carrow Road with the Argentine finally being able to call upon his services in his starting eleven due to a prolonged hamstring injury that's kept the 33-year-old out of action.

Leeds United 2-0 Ipswich Town.

During Hernandez' absence United played out two wins, four draws and two defeats but as Bielsa left Ewood Park on Saturday licking his wounds from only a second league loss he proclaimed that Leeds were in a "bad moment."

By the time Ipswich knew what had hit them Pablo had helped lift United back to their Bielsa ball best and you don't have to look far on the terraces for admirers of Pablo, nor on the pitch or dug-out.

"When Pablo plays I'm not always the player who receives the first pass,” Saiz said of his countryman last week. “Pablo makes very good movements to receive the first ball too. Of course I prefer that Pablo plays so I can have more freedom."

Hernandez and his trickery has been sorely missed during United's self proclaimed 'slump' and throughout the opening 45 minutes at Elland Road against Paul Hurst's men he provided everything the Whites lacked during the 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

His inch-perfect pass for United's opener on 22 minutes was the deadly final ball that Bielsa had been searching for over the international break at Thorp Arch and longed for over the Pennines.

That killer instinct and touch is just what Leeds have so badly missed and as he picked out another decisive ball for Liam Cooper, which was aided by a lovely step over from Kalvin Phillips, the Spaniard's night was complete with a rendition of his name from around four sides of United's famous ground.

Pablo's influence is clear and whether he likes it or not at 33 he is a player that those around him will follow both on and off the pitch, as Bielsa knows: "He is a silent leader for us - he does all these things without saying a word."

The silent assassin was back putting Ipswich to the sword and with Nottingham Forest next in his sights this weekend the only worry for his head coach is whether he can stay fit.

Hernandez is vital to this Whites side but as he enters the closing stages of his career managing an ageing body is the only thing that derails what could be a special campaign under El Loco in LS11.

Picking off the opponent in sniper-like fashion on the right hand side of attack United were very much back to their early season best and it is no coincidence that with Hernandez ticking so are Leeds.