Leeds United 2 Bolton Wanderers 1: Whites edge out Wanderers to progress at Elland Road

First half goals from Patrick Bamford and Samuel Saiz were enough to give Leeds United a 2-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup at Elland Road on Tuesday evening.

Just seconds after the opening whistle Leeds had their first chance as Pontus Jansson found Patrick Bamford and after a clever flick it allowed Lewis Baker to burst through on goal but a heavy touch let him down at the crucial moment leaving Remy Matthews to collect in the Bolton goal.

Patrick Bamford shoots on goal against Bolton Wanderers at Elland Road.

Pearce then delivered from the left as United started the brighter of the two teams but his cross evaded both Bamford and Tyler Roberts at the back post.

Minutes later and Leeds should really have been ahead.

Samuel Saiz lifted a perfectly placed pass over the Wanderers defence from the edge of the box which found Bamford alone with the goal at his mercy but the striker sliced his effort wide of the mark.

The 24-year-old then almost opened the scoring once more with a drilled effort from outside the area but his shot flew inches wide of Matthews' post in the visiting goal.

Patrick Bamford celebrates after opening the scoring against Bolton Wanderers at Elland Road.

Phil Parkinson's men, who had failed to make much on an impact on the game, then mustered their first attempt from a corner as defender Jack Hobbs powered a header straight at Jamal Blackman.

Bielsa's side would make the visitors pay moments later as Bamford finally had his goal.

A Saiz dribble was prodded into his path by a stray leg from the Bolton defence and Bamford shimmied past his man to place a lovely finish into the bottom corner of the net with the inside of his foot.

It was to get better before the break for the Whites as Saiz then slotted home from inside the area to double the advantage as United broke away clinically from a Bolton throw deep in their own half which was finished of by the Spaniard.

The visitors started the second half much the better side and with United still asleep after the break Wanderers pulled one back through Erhun Oztumer as he rifled an effort past Blackman as a loose ball fell to the midfielder inside the area.

Parkinson's side were buoyed by the goal and pushed on in search of an equaliser and Yanic Wildschut had a glorious chance to level proceedings after Blackman spilled a Jonathan Grounds shot but his attempt sailed over the bar from just yards out.

Leeds responded to the wake up call with Jack Harrison seeing a shot fly inches over the bar before Bolton again had an opportunity to score through Wildschut who found himself one-on-one with Blackman but the Chelsea loanee was equal to the effort.

Wanderers pushed on as did Bielsa's men but neither were able to add to the scoreline as Leeds edged out their counterparts to seal a spot in the second round of the competition with the draw taking place on Thursday night.

Leeds United starting XI: Blackman, Pearce, Jansson, Ayling (c), Shackleton, Baker, Phillips, Harrison, Saiz, Roberts, Bamford. Subs: Will Huffer, Laurens De Bock, Gaetano Berardi, Conor Shaughnessy, Mateusz Klich, Ezgjan Alioski, Kemar Roofe.

Bolton Wanderers XI: Matthews, Little, Vela, Oztumer, Donaldson, Hobbs, Wilson, O'Neil, Grounds, Wildschut, Hall. Subs: Alnwick, Taylor, Beevers, Noone, Olkowski, Magennis, Pritchard.

Attendance: 19,617