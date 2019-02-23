Leeds United 2 Bolton Wanderers 1: Phil Hay's player ratings as Whites outbattle Trotters at Elland Road Leeds United earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon in the Championship - but how did we rate the players? Our Phil Hay hands out the scores from LS11 - do you agree? 1. Kiko Casilla Produced a fine reaction to claw Magennis early header off his line and dealt with the little that Bolton threw at him in the second half. 7/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Luke Ayling Up and down, as he has been for a while, but Uniteds full-backs helped to keep the pressure on in the second half. 6/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Pontus Jansson Communication amongst the backline was missing to begin with but when Jansson got the measure of Magennis and Donaldson, they faded badly. 7/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Liam Cooper Like Jansson, a little lucky to get away with some of the early defending but grew in composure and confidence in a game which Leeds had to win. 7/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4