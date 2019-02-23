Leeds United 2 Bolton Wanderers 1: Gjanni Alioski hands Whites the spoils in fiery Trotters clash

A second half goal from Gjanni Alioski was enough to hand Leeds United a 2-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers at Elland Road as visiting manager Phil Parkinson was sent to the stands.

Marcelo Bielsa made one enforced change for visit of the Trotters as Kemar Roofe was replaced by Tyler Roberts following the striker's knee injury against Swansea City.

Stuart Dallas was named in a matchday squad for the first time since early December with Izzy Brown also making the bench for the third time as he awaited his Whites debut.

It was the visitors who started the better of the two sides as Wanderers worked the first chance of the game forcing Kiko Casilla into a good save.

Callum Connolly lifted the ball in from the left which found Josh Magennis with the goal at his mercy but the former Real Madrid stopper clawed the effort off the line.

Gjanni Alioski almost caught Remi Matthews off guard just moments later as he clipped a free-kick into the box with the Bolton having to tip the ball over the bar.

Casilla was then forced into action once again during a frantic start as Clayton Donaldson looked to be in but he rushed out of his area to clear United's lines with a vital interception.

It was Wanderers who blinked first as Leeds opened the scoring from the penalty spot through Patrick Bamford.

Tyler Roberts was tumbled to the ground by Pawel Olkowski after a neat one-two with Jack Harrison.

Phil Parkinson's men, though, didn't have to wait long to level proceedings up as Mark Beevers bagged just six minutes later.

Captain David Wheater climbed highest to fire a header at goal from a corner with Harrison on hand to clear the effort off the line.

The ball bounced around the box with Leeds unable to clear at the third attempt Beevers was on hand to lift the ball into the net and stun Elland Road.

Wanderers again went close through Magennis as he volleyed a free-kick from Craig Noone wide with United struggling to get a foot in the game following the leveller.

Bielsa's men did work Matthews before the break once more as first Bamford and then Harrison forced the visiting goalkeeper into two strong saves.

The hosts started the better after the break as Alioski flashed a low ball across the box before Luke Ayling drilled a shot inches wide of the post.

Wanderers sent a reminder to United that they were still in the game as Joe Williams fired a venomous shot from distance that was punched clear before Magennis tamely headed an effort on goal.

On the hour mark Bamford really should've added to the scoreline after a Hernandez flick found the striker in the box but he cushioned the bouncing ball wide from the penalty spot when he should've done better.

United, though, finally broke through eight minutes later as Mateusz Klich won the ball in midfield as the visitors looked to break.

The Pole found Alioski around 30-yards from goal who lifted the ball into the box but his effort caught Matthews off guard.

His cross looped over the Wanderers stopper as he misjudged the flight of the ball which landed over the line to restore the advantage.

Bolton were reeling and not long after Magennis challenged Alioski on the byline in front of the home dugout.

The tackle sparked a melee between the sides as Williams clashed with the Macedonian before Bolton boss Parkinson and Pontus Jansson exchanged words.

Williams picked up a yellow for his role in the confrontation before referee Tony Harrington handed the Wanderers boss his marching orders much to the delight of the home crowd.

Bolton threatened to level in added time as substitute Sammy Ameobi flashed a shot at goal with Casilla scrambling but it was as close as they would come with United sealing all three points.

Leeds United XI: Casilla, Ayling, Jansson, Cooper, Alioski, Phillips, Hernandez, Harrison, Klich, Roberts, Bamford. Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Davis, Shackleton, Dallas, Brown, Gotts, Stevens.

Bolton Wanderers XI: Matthews, Lowe, Beevers, Donaldson, Noone, Olkowski, Connolly, O'Neil, Williams, Magennis, Wheater. Subs: Williams, Little, Vela, Ameobi, Buckley, Hobbs, Murphy.

Attendance: 34,144