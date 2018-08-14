Leeds United 2 Bolton Wanderers 1: Bielsa insists Whites should've won by more

Marcelo Bielsa praised the continuity of Leeds United’s football and insisted his side should have won by a wider margin after reaching round two of the Carabao Cup.

Leeds took advantage of a fluid first-half performance to claim a 2-1 win over Bolton Wanderers at Elland Road and maintain Bielsa’s perfect start to his reign as head coach.

United have taken three victories from their opening three matches of the season and another telling display from Samuel Saiz carried them through the League Cup’s opening stage, despite Bielsa making eight changes to his line-up.

Saiz scored Leeds’ second goal on 36 minutes, following up an earlier finish from new £7m signing Patrick Bamford which opened his account for the club.

Bolton fought back in a more even second half, responding through Erhun Oztumer shortly after the break, but Bielsa was pleased to see a heavily-altered side maintain the style of play seen in United’s first two Championship fixtures.

“Even if the starters were new ones, they respected the style of the team,” Bielsa said. “We dominated the game and we had many offensive actions but when you're winning just by one goal, it's not enough. You're always a little bit worried.

“(Bolton) had a situation where they could score again but generally the offensive performance of our team was good enough. We could have won by a difference of two or more goals.”

The influential Saiz was replaced midway through the second half, appearing to show signs of discomfort in one leg, but Bielsa said the Spaniard had avoided any injury.

He is set to retain his place when Leeds bid for a fourth straight win and a third in the Championship at home to Rotherham United on Saturday.

Bolton manager Phil Parkinson was aggrieved by last night’s scoreline but said: “Leeds have got real quality. They made changes and one of them was a £7m striker.

“I’ve got respect for what (Bielsa) has done in the game but this is a style we've come up against before. It’s not a brand we've never seen. But the supporters here are excited and I don't blame them.”