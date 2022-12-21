Jesse Marsch is expected to utilise his full squad in tonight’s friendly encounter in order to prepare his side for the visit of Manchester City in a week’s time. Leeds have won three out of three friendlies so far during the World Cup break, defeating Preston North End, Elche and Real Sociedad.

Tonight’s opponents are sixth in Ligue 1 and boast the likes of Swiss international forward Breel Embolo, Senegalese winger Krepin Diatta and Russian midfielder Aleksandr Golovin in their ranks. United will need to be at their very best to defeat Philippe Clement’s men.

This evening’s fixture also pits Jesse Marsch up against two of his former players: Takumi Minamino and Mohamed Camara. Both played under the 49-year-old at FC Red Bull Salzburg, while both were linked with a move to Elland Road this summer.

Leeds host Monaco at Elland Road tonight (Pic: Getty)

Follow all the action here tonight here with our dedicated match blog, providing team news, analysis, reaction and full-time player ratings.