LiveLeeds United 2-3 Real Betis - LIVE BLOG: Whites edged out in five-goal thriller at Loughborough University

Leeds United travel to the University of Loughborough stadium on Saturday lunchtime for a pre-season clash with Real Betis.

By Joe Urquhart
Saturday, 31st July 2021, 2:35 pm
Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford scores at Loughborough. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

Marcelo Bielsa's side have enjoyed a busy week of action so far taking on Guiseley, Blackburn Rovers and Fleetwood Town.

United have split the games between two squads - the club's Under-23s and the senior first team stars.

This afternoon Bielsa's Premier League regulars will take on Manuel Pellegrini's outfit in the Midlands.

Follow every kick LIVE below:

Leeds United v Real Betis - LIVE BLOG

Last updated: Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 14:22

  • Leeds United take on Real Betis in a pre-season friendly
  • The Whites take on their La Liga counterparts at Loughborough stadium
  • Kick-off is at 12.30pm
  • FULL-TIME RESULT - Leeds United 2-3 Real Betis
Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 14:22

FULL-TIME

It’s all over... Leeds fall to a 3-2 defeat at Loughborough stadium.

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 14:21

LEEDS CHANCE

90+2. Leeds have a chance to snatch a draw. Costa breaks at the defence. He finds Rodrigo at the second time of asking and the Spaniard shoots into the Betis defence at the crucial moment.

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 14:19

Roberts shoots

90. Possible a final chance for Leeds... Roberts gets the ball inside the box on the far side. He cuts back and curls an effort high and wide of the goal.

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 14:18

Betis score but offside

89. The hosts are clean through with Leeds committed. Tello is into the box and he squares. Betis fire into an empty net but the flag is raised.

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 14:16

Leeds attack

88. Good surge forward from Leeds. Nice flick back from Roberts to Rodrigo who again opts not to shoot and finds Costa instead. Raphinha’s ball in is eventually too hard.

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 14:15

Make of this what you will...

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 14:15

Struijk off after Fekir clash

86. Struijk now off after trying to carry on. Nasty kick out from Fekir has ended his afternoon early.

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 14:13

Struijk down

83. Fekir with a nasty little tackle on Struijk after the pair jostled for the ball. Not a nice one. The pair exchange a few words before we carry on.

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 14:07

Leeds attack

80. Leeds break again. A nice one-two between Roberts and Raphinha but the latter takes the ball too wide and then takes his man out. 10 to go.

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 14:04

Leeds offside

77. Koch breaks in midfield from a throw-in. Betis are caught on the left. He feeds in Costa who takes a touch and volleys over the bar as the flag is raised.

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 14:02

BETIS CHANCE

75. Koch gets caught on the ball in the middle. Fekir is in. He tackes a touch out of his feet and shoots past Meslier’s far post.

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 14:01

LEEDS CHANCE

73. Almost an own goal... Costa gets down the left to the byline. He drills a cross into the box and a Betis defender swings a leg at it which almost flies into his own net. Lucky.

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 13:57

LEEDS CHANCE

70. A big one. Raphinha slides Rodrigo into the box and he’s in. The Betis defence freeze but Silva charges out. Rodrigo can’t decide what to do and he passes to a defender as a result.

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 13:54

Betis chance

67. A rare attack this half for Betis. Aitor is down the right and cuts the ball back to Fekir. He unleashes a drilled shot but it’s wide of the mark. Meslier watched it fly by his post.

Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 13:52

Leeds sub

65. Harrison off, Costa on.

