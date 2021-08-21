“Obviously it’s a different challenge,” said Benitez, asked about facing Leeds and Bielsa on the back of last weekend’s Saints success.

“I will say that normally when a manager has been in the job for some time, that’s an advantage.

“When a new manager has come in, you need some time to put all of your ideas in the heads of the players and the understanding of what you want to do.

“But we cannot complain and we are happy with where we are and I am really pleased with the attitude of the players.

“We are progressing and we are working really hard so we will see.

“Obviously the teams of Bielsa are very intense and they work very hard.