Leeds United 2-2 Everton - LIVE BLOG: Marcelo Bielsa post-match reaction from Elland Road after Toffees draw
Leeds United host Everton in the Premier League this afternoon at Elland Road as supporters make a long-awaited return to the stands.
Marcelo Bielsa's side will be looking to put a disappointing result against Manchester United behind them last week while the Toffees defeated Southampton.
Leeds fans will finally make their comeback to the terraces in LS11 after Covid restrictions were lifted last month.
It has been 17 months since supporters watched on at full capacity and over 16 years since they took in a top flight game.
It's set to be an emotional afternoon at Elland Road for many, as the club returns to some form of normality and pays respects to those we have lost over the past year and a half.
On pitch, Bielsa's men have a job to do against Rafa Benitez's side.
Follow every kick LIVE below:
Leeds United v Everton - LIVE BLOG
Last updated: Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 17:24
- Leeds United host Everton in the Premier League
- Fans return to Elland Road at full capacity
- Kick-off at is at 3pm
- FT - Leeds United 2-2 Everton
Kalvin Phillips post-match reaction
Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips speaking to Premier League Productions: “It’s been amazing having the crowd back. The fans showed how much they’ve missed us and we’ve really missed them. Having a full crowd is like an extra man.
“We’re disappointed not to take the three points, after a great finish from Raphinha. We all know what kind of player he is and to put it in the bottom corner first time like that was great
“It wasn’t the best of us today. It’s early in the season, and I feel like, especially me, could be a lot fitter and a lot stronger. Every team will create chances against us. We probably could have done better in the goals that they scored.”
Here’s our full-time report
Post-match lap of honour
FULL-TIME
Leeds United 2-2 Everton. It’s all over... stay tuned for all the post-match reaction right here from Elland Road.
LEEDS CHANCE
90+4. Right at the death... a ball comes in but Bamford is beaten in the air. It drops to Harrison who shoots at goal. It’s at Bamford - who is on the floor - he tries to drag a shot on goal but it’s blocked and the whistle goes. Agonising.
Leeds attack
90+4. Elland Road is baying for blood... Shackleton causing problems, his cross hits Keane, then Delph beats Raphinha to the ball in the area.
Meslier save
90+2. Everton rise from a throw-in and head on goal. Meslier grabs it to his left. Time almost up.
Everton chance
90+1. Lordy. A few hearts were in mouths around Elland Road just then. Doucoure’s shot is deflected and trundles just past the post for an Everton corner. Meslier was nowhere is that was on target.
Four added minutes
90. Injury-time awaits...
Everton change
90. Kean on, Calvert-Lewin off. Into injury-time...