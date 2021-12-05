Leeds United 2-2 Brentford - LIVE BLOG: Marcelo Bielsa reaction after dramatic Elland Road draw
Leeds United take on Brentford in the Premier League at Elland Road this afternoon and the Yorkshire Evening Post will bring you all the action.
Sunday, 05 December, 2021
- Leeds United host Brentford
- Whites looking for back-to-back wins
- Bielsa’s side beat Palace in midweek
- Bees lost to Tottenham on Thursday
- Kick-off in LS11 is at 2pm
- RESULT - Leeds United 2-2 Brentford
Frank post-match reaction
He said:“This moment my feeling is that it’s definitely not a point to celebrate. What I will celebrate is the performance, because we are going up here without key players - no complaints, I know Leeds have injuries as well - but when you have the lowest budget, then it hits harder when you’re missing key players in key positions, especially when you’re missing three or four.
“Top performance, first half really good first fifteen minutes. Except for the goal we gave nothing away under pressure from Leeds. We pressed higher in the second half.
“We won the ball twice, scored two very good goals and were in complete control. They didn’t create anything, then last minute... it’s a tough one.”
Bielsa on Bamford’s late goal
He said: “The players that are used to scoring normally they're in the right place at the right moment. What you value about the score is the opportunism of it.”
Bielsa on Struijk’s injury that kept him out
He said: “He has got a problem in his hip, and he's finishing up his recovery.”
More from Bielsa on the draw
He said: “We conceded the first part of the game, but without receiving any goals. From the initial fifteen minutes onwards, we had a good half an hour.
“The second half we started well. We had incomings and outgoings of Ayling and Phillips, where we went a few moments without them.
“Then after Kalvin came back on and went back off, that made us lose organisation, but it shouldn't have been this way.
“In those fifteen minutes in the second half, we did receive the goals. But the final thirty minutes, with a lot more difficulties but a lot of perseverance to attack, I think we ended up again at a result that was fair on one side and insufficient if you look at the whole game.”
Bielsa reaction
Some immediate reaction from the Leeds boss as he joins the post-match press conference...
He said: “To have drawn the game the way we did, it changes the flavour of it. But if you look at the game in a general context, we should have won it.”
Right then... stick with us here as we bring you the full reaction from another wild finish at Elland Road.
Who said this season was going to be straightforward? More crazy scenes in LS11 in added time. Patrick Bamford is the hero this time.
Drama at Elland Road
For a second time this week, huge drama late on in LS11. A goal in the 95th minute to rescue a point.
Leeds were second best for much of the final period but they somehow come away with a point thanks to Patrick Bamford’s knee.
Brentford players crestfallen at the end, understandably. But what a return for for United’s No 9.
Orta going mad
Pitch invader comes on and pleads for Bamford’s shirt. The striker obliges, the crowd goes wild. Victor Orta is having a real go at someone in the directors box, being calmly restrained by Angus Kinnear. Not sure what has gone on there.
FULL-TIME
90+7. There’s barely any time to restart, Leeds hoof away a Brentford attack and the final whistle blows.