Leeds United 2-0 Sunderland - U23s live updates: Whites host Black Cats in Premier League Cup tie
Leeds United's Under-23s host Sunderland in Premier League Cup action on Wednesday evening - follow every kick live below with the Yorkshire Evening Post.
The Whites return to match action following a brief break from games over the festive period.
Leeds take on the Black Cats in the PL Cup tonight looking to move off bottom spot in Group E. United sit in fourth place after three games with one win and could go second - the top two qualify for the knockout stages - with victory this evening in York at the LNER stadium.
U23s LIVE - Leeds United vs Sunderland
Last updated: Wednesday, 05 January, 2022, 19:38
- Leeds 3-0 Sunderland - LIVE SCORE
Leeds corner
38. Summerville dances in and out of the Sunderland defence. He crosses and Sunderland put behind. They haven’t handled him at all. They do, however, clear the corner ball in.
LEEDS ADD A THIRD
35. Summerville hat-trick. Dean slides Greenwood through, Carney dives at his feet to save and Summerville follows in to slot home.
GOAL LEEDS!!!
SUMMERVILLE HAT-TRICK!!!
Drameh tidies up
33. Not much to shout about in the last few minutes. Both sides swap possession. Drameh cuts out a ball down the left from the visitors, he sniffed out the danger well.
Greenwood shoots over
30. Poor effort from the Leeds man as his shot flies well over and into the stands. Been a while since we last saw one hit the net... more chances to come I’m sure.
Leeds free-kick
30. Dean controls and hits the deck on the edge of the box. Free-kick. Greenwood steps up...
Leeds chance
29. Greenwood is through. He has the option to square to Summerville but sees a shot blocked. Dean picks up the loose ball as he arrives late and curls a shot just over the bar. Close.
Leeds on top
26. Sunderland barely having time to breath here. Leeds swarming all over them. Ball spending most of the time in the final third of the Black Cats. A couple of throw-ins and corners come to nothing. Whites well in control at the moment.
Leeds corner
24. Greenwood comes forward... cuts onto his right and shoots. Big deflection and the ball almost drops in the far corner. Just the wrong side of the post. Corner ball, which is cleared at the third attempt.
LEEDS DOUBLE THE LEAD
21. It’s Summerville again. Great work from Dean, he chests a long ball down to control and turns to flick a ball over the top. Summerville races in and slots home.