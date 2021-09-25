Leeds United 1 West Ham 2 LIVE: Reaction and recap after Michail Antonio bags last-minute Hammers winner
Leeds United will seek to finally record their first victory of the new Premier League season against West Ham at Elland Road today - and you can follow all the latest news here.
The Whites stormed to a ninth-placed finish as a newly-promoted side last term but currently sit fourth-bottom having amassed just three points via three draws from their first five games.
West Ham recorded the double over Leeds last season en route to a sixth-placed finish and David Moyes' side sit eighth after five games of the new campaign.
Leeds could have as many as seven players missing today and we will bring you all the pre-match build-up, early team news and then live match updates plus analysis and reaction throughout Saturday afternoon via our live blog here.
FULL TIME - Leeds United 1 West Ham 2
Marcelo Bielsa reaction
”They are two teams with different realities.
I don’t think that we deserved to lose.
But I imagine that the opponents’ manager thinks that they deserved to win.
When a team finds themselves in a good moment, they obtain these rewards and when a team accumulates negative results you don’t find a lot of things that they deserve.”
“Our project of play was the same.
”When you conserve a result you stop doing some things that are necessary to avoid losing what you have obtained.
”They are responses which are sometimes natural, trying to hold on to what you have got.
”We spend too much time defending and not enough time in the opponents’ half and defend too close to the goalkeeper, it is likely that the opponents chances to score increase.”
On Forshaw
“He has a tear in the posterior part of his thigh.” “With a muscular injury they usually consume a month’s time.
“Forshaw makes enormous efforts not to injure himself but after two years out it is difficult to get back into the swing of things.”
FULL TIME
Leeds look devastated
West Ham sub
90 + 6: Antonio off to huge boos, replaced by Yarmolenko
That will be that
90 + 5: Phillips shot from the edge of the box flies well wide
Five minutes added time and Leeds sub
90: Summerville on for Shackleton.
Leeds carved open
90: Leeds carved open as West Ham break away, Rice plays in Antonio who beats Shackleton and then slots the ball past Meslier. A few West Ham fans make their way on to the pitch.
Goal West Ham
Antonio
87: Leeds still going for it but so many players from both sides look exhausted
CHANCE WEST HAM
84: Antonio bursts into the box and turns but his shot is deflected behind by Shackleton, corner cleared but all West Ham
Leeds survive
83: Free kick cleared and then Bowen shot saved. Back come Leeds but Rodrigo’s effort from inside the area is straight at Fabianski