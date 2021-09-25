Leeds United 1 West Ham 2 LIVE: Reaction and recap after Michail Antonio bags last-minute Hammers winner

how cruel and unfair?

”They are two teams with different realities.

I don’t think that we deserved to lose.

But I imagine that the opponents’ manager thinks that they deserved to win.

When a team finds themselves in a good moment, they obtain these rewards and when a team accumulates negative results you don’t find a lot of things that they deserve.”

What happened second half?”

“Our project of play was the same.

”When you conserve a result you stop doing some things that are necessary to avoid losing what you have obtained.

”They are responses which are sometimes natural, trying to hold on to what you have got.

”We spend too much time defending and not enough time in the opponents’ half and defend too close to the goalkeeper, it is likely that the opponents chances to score increase.”

On Forshaw

“He has a tear in the posterior part of his thigh.” “With a muscular injury they usually consume a month’s time.