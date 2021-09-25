Leeds United 1 West Ham 0 LIVE: Second-half updates from Elland Road, Jack Harrison on for Dan James
Leeds United will seek to finally record their first victory of the new Premier League season against West Ham at Elland Road today - and you can follow all the latest news here.
The Whites stormed to a ninth-placed finish as a newly-promoted side last term but currently sit fourth-bottom having amassed just three points via three draws from their first five games.
West Ham recorded the double over Leeds last season en route to a sixth-placed finish and David Moyes' side sit eighth after five games of the new campaign.
Leeds could have as many as seven players missing today and we will bring you all the pre-match build-up, early team news and then live match updates plus analysis and reaction throughout Saturday afternoon via our live blog here.
Leeds United 1 West Ham 0 LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 16:21
- 3pm kick-off at Elland Road.
- Fourth bottom against eighth. Leeds still seeking first win
CHANCE WEST HAM
59: Pinball from a free kick but the ball flies into Meslier’s arms, almost like a magnet
It’s getting heated
58: Moyes makes his way on to the pitch to retrieve a loose ball, electric atmosphere
YELLOW CARD - crowd wanted red
55: For Antonio, free kick was headed towards goal by Rodrigo’s attempts to clear, Antonio charged into Meslier and caught him with his arm, knocking him down, Soucek netted from close range, but VAR then intervened, goal disallowed and Antonio booked, Meslier seems okay
DISALLOWED!!!
VAR CHECK - this should be disallowed, Antonio caught Meslier with his arm
GOAL WEST HAM
Cresswell gets away with one
51: Holds on to Antonio, looked a booking but just a free kick
CHANCE LEEDS
50: Lovely move, Raphinha to Rodrigo to Harrison whose shot is blocked
West Ham survive
49: Two corners cleared, one from under Cresswell’s head at the back post
Leeds free kick
47: Fine running from Raphinha who is puled back by Antonio, free kick leads to a corner