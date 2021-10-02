Leeds United 1 Watford 0 - Graham Smyth's player ratings as Diego Llorente shines and Junior Firpo shows improvement

JOB DONE: Whites captain Liam Cooper applauds the Leeds United fans after Saturday's 1-0 victory against Watford at Elland Road. Picture by Simon Hulme.
The returning Diego Llorente bagged the only goal of the game in the 18th minute when hooking home a finish from close range after a Raphinha corner.
The victory took Leeds out of the drop zone and on to six points after seven games played, three points clear of the bottom three and in 16th place heading into the October international break.
Southampton away is next.
7 - A spectator for much of it. There when needed but got away with dropping a corner.
Graham Smyth, the YEP's chief football writer, hands out the scores from Saturday's fixture at Elland Road.
8 - Solid, sensible performance. Battled well, got forward well in the first half. 8 - Really solid. Snuffed out any threat, headed and blocked everything he had to.
8 - A fantastic first half capped with an all important goal. Lasting the distance was important. Not as influential in the second but defended well.
8 - Up against the dangerman and never looked in any trouble. Got up the pitch to attack, played some nice stuff.
8 - Another one of those cruise control performances where he appears in full command. Some lovely passes to go with the defensive work.
7 - More like himself. Didn't bring his shooting boots but got into so many good positions and covered so much ground.
7- Influence waned in the second half after an excellent first half. Some great link up play, helped make attacks fluid.
8 - Another performance with plenty of menace, if not the reward.
7 - A hardworking performance with a lot more impact than last week's showing. Troubled Watford with his pace.
7 - Able to contribute more for longer. Showed his intelligence in the first half, caused plenty of problems. Kept going in the second half, carried a threat.
7 - Unlucky not to score with the two shots cleared off the line. Looked dangerous on the break. N/A - Came on very late to help shore things up.
7 - A largely sensible performance, let things flow when he could but dealt with anything that crossed the line.
