Leeds United 1 Sheffield Wednesday 2: Defending is powder puff with no cutting edge up front - YEP jury

Our fans’ panel have their say on Leeds United’s 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

DAVID WATKINS

Infuriating and hugely disappointing to have lost this game and whilst on the one hand I’d have to give the team credit for a much better performance, on the other we saw in this game everything that is wrong with Leeds at the moment.

Yes, we worked hard and at times played some nice football but where it really counts – in both boxes – we were woeful.

For weeks now, possibly months, our defence has been powder puff and if we think about all the goals we have conceded in 2018 there are precious few that have not been gifts. Once again this weekend we’ve been beaten in the air at a set piece and then allowed a striker to get to the ball first. For the second goal Matthew Pennington was brushed aside like we’d brush a snowflake off our shoulder. At the other end Caleb Ekuban spurned at least two fine chances. We are weak all over the pitch. We can play all the pretty football we like in the middle third of the pitch but if we can’t get professional at both ends of the pitch then it will always come to nothing.

The season is fast moving from drama to crisis.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell punches clear against Sheffield Wednesday.

Man of the match: Gjanni Alioski.

MATTHEW EVANS

To all intents and purposes this was actually a good performance although we saw yet another step down in quality of opponent as Sheffield Wednesday proved to be even worse than Reading a week earlier.

The fact we lost the game says everything you need to know about Leeds United’s failings at the moment and Saturday showed how weak we are in both penalty areas.

Some of our effort and build-up play was excellent and you would struggle to pick out a player that had a truly bad game in a white shirt.

Individual errors, particularly from Caleb Ekuban in front of goal and Matthew Pennington in defence meant we lost a game that we had every right to win and win comfortably.

A snow blizzard of the like I’ve never seen during a match played at Elland Road added a certain surrealistic veneer to the game but nothing could cover up the huge disappointment of another season continuing to ebb away in frustration, accusations and recriminations.

Man of the match: Adam Forshaw.

KEITH INGHAM

It doesn’t get any better if you’re a Leeds fan, despite having numerous chances in the first half especially, Leeds slumped to another defeat, this time Sheffield Wednesday winning 2-1 thanks to a injury-time goal.

After a goalless first period Leeds caused the Wednesday defence problems, Gjanni Alioski shooting over when in a great position. Adam Reach then hit the upright but Atdhe Nuhiu was on hand to hit the rebound past Bailey Peacock-Farrell. Leeds, roared on by 30 thousand voices tried their best to reply and substitute Jay-Roy Grot levelled matters when he headed in from close range, his first in a competitive game for Leeds.

With the game going into injury time, Nuhiu shrugged off a poor challenge from Matthew Pennington to give Wednesday a much-needed three points.

The biggest problem wasn’t effort, it was there, but if you don’t take your chances you won’t win football games. That is a lesson Leeds need to learn and learn it fast. Only eight points from 14 games is an absolutely disgrace and the players should hang their heads in shame.

Man of the match: Adam Forshaw.

MIKE GILL

Many people bemoaned the fact that Leeds United could only draw last week with a poor side like Reading.

In Saturday’s game, the cheers rang out to greet the six added minutes of extra time – just enough time for United to sneak a goal and take all three points from this snowbound encounter.

A few minutes earlier Jay-Roy Grot had scored his first senior goal for the Whites putting the game level after Atdhe Nuhiu had put the visitors ahead on 71 minutes against the run of play.

Sadly it was Wednesday and Nuhiu again who used the extra time to steal a win.

Wednesday are not a good side but United seem able to lose to anybody at the moment. In appalling conditions United failed to put a number of chances away and ultimately paid the price.

Tom Pearce made an impressive debut and was one of the few bright lights on a miserable afternoon.

The season continues to lurch from bad to worse with every passing week.

Man of the match: Adam Forshaw.

SHAUN SMITH

Two thirds of the 30,000 plus crowd braving the blizzard for this performance were season ticket holders.

As renewal packs hit doormats, failure to dispatch as inept a side as Wednesday, will worry the club.

Leeds are going nowhere just as fast as the Owls while Wolves, sublimely good and Cardiff ridiculously physical, are going up.

Promoted teams from opposite ends of a football spectrum in which Leeds fade to an anaemic beige.

We are neither good enough to outplay teams nor strong enough to bully them.

We are neither one thing nor the other.

Beaten this week by a striker every inch like a bloke from the pub who won the raffle, United were the better side but better at what exactly?

The game is about winning, about commanding the stage.

Leeds are a good looking band who can’t play live. They mime.

Whether we can fill a stadium next season remains to be seen.

Man of the match: Stuart Dallas.