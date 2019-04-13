Leeds United 1 Sheffield Wednesday 0: Jack Harrison says Whites only focused on controlling what they can control

MATCH-WINNER Jack Harrison said his Leeds United side were focused only on controllling what they could control after kicking three points clear of Sheffield United in the Championship's second automatic promotion place.

Harrison bagged the only goal of the game in the 65th minute as Leeds strengthened their hold on second with Saturday evening's 1-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road.

With just four games remaining, the victory left the Whites three points clear of third-placed Sheffield United who were held to a 1-1 draw by relegation-battling Millwall who bagged a dramatic 95th-minute equalsier at Bramall Lane.

"The manager is always expressing the importance of just controlling what we can control and focusing on what we can do," said Harrison.

"I think that's what we did today. There was obviously all of the other results going on before the game and right as we were kicking off but we stayed together as a team and focused on what we could control and the outcome showed off dividends today. It came off really well."

Reflecting on just how important Saturday evening's victory might be, Harrison said: "It's exactly the same thing, just making sure we don't get too ahead of ourselves.

"At this point of the season it's crucial to take it game by game and just controlling what we can control.

"I know I am repeating myself a lot but the manager is always expressing that and I think we realise that as a team that it's important as well.

"I've got to be honest, I was a little bit nervous that we weren't going to be able to pull the job off in the first half.

"I feel like we were so unlucky with some of our chances but we kept perservering and we were fortunate to get the goal in the second half."