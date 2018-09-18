Leeds United 1 Preston North End 0: Cooper gives Whites advantage at the break

A Liam Cooper header has given Leeds United a 1-0 half-time lead over Preston North End at Elland Road in the Championship.

Marcelo Bielsa opted for the same starting line-up as the eleven that earned a late 1-1 draw at Millwall on Saturday.

It was the visitors who had the first sight at goal as Callum Robinson cut in from the left and curled a lovely effort goalward but Whites stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell produced a lovely save to keep it out.

Leeds should really have been ahead shortly after as Jack Harrison picked out Mateusz Klich who made a his way into the North End box unmarked but the midfielder put his effort wide of the post just as it looked easier to score.

United started to dominate proceedings with plenty of possession as Tyler Roberts saw a shot saved with ease before Ezgjan Alioski had the ball in the back of the net after a quick breakaway but the linesman's flag denied the Macedonian.

Bielsa's men though opened the scoring shortly after as Liam Cooper met a Barry Douglas corner which found the back of the net after a touch from Declan Rudd in the Preston net.

Klich then should have again added to the scoreline moments later as Leeds started to take the game to the visitors but the Polish international saw his effort fly over the bar as the Whites broke at pace.

North End though stood firm despite a barrage of shots with United entering the break deservedly ahead.

Leeds United XI: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Douglas, Cooper, Jansson, Phillips, Klich, Alioski, Saiz, Harrison, Roberts. Subs: Blackman, Forshaw, Pearce, Dallas, Baker, Edmondson, Clarke.

Preston North End XI: Rudd, Fisher, Earl, Clarke, Davies, Robinson, Browne, Moult, Harrop, Johnson, Barkhuizen. Subs: Maxwell, Huntington, Hughes, Gallagher, Barker, Burke, Nmecha.