Leeds United 1 Nottingham Forest 1: The final word - Hand of Roofe, Stuart Dallas, Jansson scuffle and is it time for Jack Clarke to start?

Leeds United played out a controversial draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening at Elland Road in the Championship - the YEP's Joe Urquhart dissects the key talking points and has the final word.

Hand of Roofe signals bigger issue for Bielsa

Leeds United 1 Nottingham Forest 1.

Ask a question and receive a hundred different answers.

Did Kemar Roofe intentionally cheat? Was it ball to hand? Was it in fact a natural movement towards the ball? Was it even deliberate? Is it any worse than diving?

Only Kemar himself knows the real answer to those questions, despite the admission of guilt afterwards, while the rest of us are left to pick the bones of the controversial leveller.

Ask a Forest fan and they'll tell you it was blatant cheating. Ask a Leeds fan and they'll tell you otherwise. That's football. It's tribal. It splits opinion.

Leeds United 1 Nottingham Forest 1.

The crucial answer though was given when referee Geoff Eltringham pointed to the centre circle indicating the goal had been allowed after furious protests from the visitors and a long consultation with his fellow match officials.

The key for Marcelo Bielsa, no matter your thoughts on the incident, is helping Leeds find their feet in front of goal once again.

A poorly defended set-piece for the third time in three games handed Aitor Karanka's side a reason to sit and soak up the Whites pressure and in another game where United created chance after chance it was the controversial officiating decision that broke the Forest resistance.

There was a time this season where it wouldn't have mattered and Leeds need to get back to it.

Leeds United 1 Nottingham Forest 1.

There is no doubt that Bielsa's men deserved at least a point, if not three, but games aren't won and lost on what you deserve they're are decided on how many times you can find the back of the net.

El Loco's team (yet again) created enough chances to win two (or three) games but for one reason or another their killer instinct in front of goal has gone missing and it needs to be found soon.

We'll just call it ball to hand, alright?

Stuart Dallas and the full-back position

Barry Douglas' absence has caused a headache for Marcelo Bielsa but for the third time in four games the Argentine opted to start Stuart Dallas, a right winger by trade, over Tom Pearce, a left-footed defender, at left-back.

The Whites boss said he believed the Northern Irishman to have done enough to warrant another chance but after his opening 20 minutes at Blackburn it really did feel like the book should've been closed on that particular experiment at full-back.

Dallas himself would be the first to tell you that he isn't a defender but like any good player he'll do what's required for the team.

After a solid show in midweek Pearce was called upon following an injury to Luke Ayling, another headache that is likely coming the way of Bielsa, but you do wonder just where the 20-year-old fits into the Argentine's plans.

He may though be handed an opportunity through necessity rather than choice.

Dallas, of course, puts in a shift but does seem to lack that bit of quality and invention that is required in the full-back positions that are so important to Bielsa's style of play.

Pontus Jansson gets into it (again)

Ask any Whites fan and they'll tell you Pontus is an emotional character.

A one-game ban was handed out to the Swede after the centre-back failed to keep his emotions in check and following Kemar Roofe's leveller Jansson got into it with opposing captain Michael Dawson.

Of course there is a time and place for Pontus' emotional acts but coming to blows with the referee's back turned is probably not one of them. It remains to be seen if the pair will be cited for the incident as they fought for the ball with tempers threatening to boil over in the aftermath of the controversial goal.

One thing is for sure... United are far stronger with Jansson on the field than in the stands.

Is it time for Jack Clarke's to be handed his first start?

Another game... another serious impact from one of Leeds' brightest young prospects.

Jack Clarke stepped off the bench at Blackburn and had an immediate impact forcing the Rovers stopper into action with his direct running and willingness to shoot. The 17-year-old again excited the Elland Road crowd with every touch and it is hard to ignore the exact opposite feeling many experience whenever Gjanni Alioski touches the ball.

There is no doubt Clarke is an exciting talent and needs to be managed right but the youngster represents everything that United have been missing in recent months on the two flanks.

The possibility of beating a man, driving at the opposition and making something happen.

It can only be a matter of time... can't it?