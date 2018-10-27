Leeds United 1 Nottingham Forest 1: Kemar Roofe on hand to earn Whites battling point

A controversial 82nd minute goal from Kemar Roofe was enough to earn Leeds United a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on Saturday evening in the Championship.

Marcelo Bielsa made three changes to his starting line-up as Adam Forshaw replaced Samuel Saiz, Pontus Jansson came in for the injured Gaetano Berardi and Stuart Dallas returned in place of Jack Harrison who was left out of the match day squad.

Leeds United 1 Nottingham Forest 1.

The game got off to a lightening start as some lovely play from Forshaw led to the midfielder swinging a ball into the box for Kemar Roofe with Costel Pantilimon forced into action the Forest stopper spilled the ball but Mateusz Klich slipped at the vital moment with the goal at his mercy.

It was the visitors though who opened the scoring after 11 minutes as Jack Robinson met a Joe Lolley corner with a header from the penalty spot which found it's way through a host of bodies and nestled into the bottom corner of the goal.

Leeds responded as Pablo Hernandez saw an effort from outside the box clawed away by Pantilimon after a deflection from goalscorer Robinson.

Forest went close again as Jack Colback picked out the run of Matty Cash with a inch-perfect cross-field ball with the winger flashing a driven effort wide of United's goal.

Bielsa's men attempted to land their own blow before half-time as Forshaw saw an shot fly agonisingly wide of the post from 25-yards.

United continued to press after the break but found a well organised Forest back line as time ticked on without making any inroads into the Reds defence.

Second half substitute Jack Clarke, who was introduced alongside Samuel Saiz, fired a shot just past the woodwork from outside the box before the winger flashed an inviting low ball across the face of the visitors goal.

Leeds though finally had their leveller with under 10 minutes to go amid mass confusion at Elland Road.

Saiz picked out Dallas on the right who played the ball across the box to Klich with the Pole firing a shot at goal before Roofe turned the ball home from under the goalposts.

Forest protested furiously at referee Andy Woolmer at the use of a hand from the Whites striker but after consultation with his fellow officials the equaliser stood.

Michael Dawson and Pontus Jansson clashed as United looked to restart quickly.

Hernandez flicked an Alioski cross inches wide of the mark deep into injury time as both sides settled for a point under the lights in LS11.

Leeds United XI: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Dallas, Cooper, Jansson, Klich, Phillips, Forshaw, Alioski, Hernandez, Roofe. Subs: Blackman, Pearce, Shackleton, Baker, Clarke, Saiz, Roberts.

Nottingham Forest XI: Pantilimon, Darwikwa, Figueiredo, Robinson, Fox, Colback, Guedioura, Cash, Carvalho, Lolley, Grabban. Subs: Steele, Soudani, Watson, Osborn, Dawson, Janko, Dias.