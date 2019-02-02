Leeds United 1 Norwich City 3: Phil Hay's player ratings as Canaries pile misery on Whites Leeds United fell to a 3-1 home defeat on Saturday evening against Norwich City in the Championship - but how did we rate the players? Phil Hay hands out the scores... 1. Kiko Casilla Done by deflections for goals one and two but the killer third from Vrancic went straight through him. Probably the player with least to answer for though. 5/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Luke Ayling Looked like he was in another timezone with mistakes and misplaced passes. Feels like a long time since Ayling was at his excellent best. 3/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Pontus Jansson His mistake and subsequent trip gave Norwich the free-kick which Vrancic scored and Bielsas defence were prone to panic whenever Norwich attacked. 4/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Liam Cooper In reality, Pukki hardly touched the ball but he got a goal and there was a complete lack of authority at the back for Leeds. All of the goals were cheap. 4/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4