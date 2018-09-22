Leeds United 1 Birmingham City 2: Whites handed first league defeat of the season after Adams double

Leeds United were handed their first defeat of the season as Birmingham City ran out 2-1 winners at Elland Road in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Marcelo Bielsa named the same side as the one that defeated Preston North End 3-0 on home soil on Tuesday as Tyler Roberts led the line for the hosts once again.

The visitors were ahead after just eight minutes with the first meaningful effort on goal of the afternoon.

Blues striker Che Adams saw a shot from just outside the area fly into the back of the net after the strike wrong-footed Bailey Peacock-Farrell in the Whites goal.

Leeds looked for a way back into the tie and their first real chance of the game came through Jack Harrison who worked his way to the byline and drilled a lovely ball across the face of goal the cross evaded everyone.

Birmingham then added a second as United continued to look off colour as Adams struck once again from outside the area with his effort rifling into the back of the net off the inside of the post.

Bielsa responded by replacing midfielder Kalvin Phillips with Stuart Dallas and the substitution immediately injected some life into Leeds.

Ezgjan Alioski fired an effort over the bar from inside the area following a cross from Dallas as United continued to finds gaps in the City defence.

Liam Cooper then met a corner from the Macedonia but his header evaded Roberts' reach at the back post as he attempted to nod home from close-range.

Leeds continued to press on following the half-time break but it wasn't until the hour mark that the Whites tested Lee Camp in the visiting goal as second half substitute Adam Forshaw volleyed straight at the goalkeeper from outside the box.

Dallas then threatened to get on the scoresheet as Ryan Edmonson played the ball back to the Irishman just inside the area but his effort went agonisingly past the post following a deflection.

Bielsa's men finally had their lifeline five minutes from time as Alioski drilled home to bring Elland Road to life after bringing down the ball and setting himself to find the bottom corner of the net.

The Whites were given hope with as the referee's board signalled eight added minutes and Dallas almost levelled with another low effort that Camp clawed away brilliantly as he threw himself down to his right.

It was as close as Leeds would get though as Birmingham held on to claim all three points and seal their first league victory of the season.

Leeds United XI: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Douglas, Cooper (c), Jansson, Phillips, Klich, Alioski, Harrison, Saiz, Roberts. Subs: Blackman, Dallas, Forshaw, Shackleton, Baker, Edmondson, Pearce.

Birmingham City XI: Camp, Colin, Pedersen, Morrison, Dean, Jota, Maghoma, Gardner, Lakin, Jutkiewicz, Adams. Subs: Trueman, Harding, Roberts, Kieftenbeld, Mahoney, Solomon-Otabor, Bogle.

Attendance: 34,800