Leeds United 1 Arsenal 4: Graham Smyth's player ratings as Illan Meslier prevents further Gunners damage

Arsenal continually caused chaos in the first half and Mikel Arteta's side led 3-0 at the break as a brace from Gabriel Martinelli was followed by a Bukayo Saka strike.

Leeds improved after the break and Joe Gelhardt earned the Whites a 75th-minute penalty after being fouled by Ben White, Raphinha blasting home the spot kick into the top right corner.

But Arsenal bagged a fourth goal with six minutes left when Martin Odegaard played in substitute Emile Smith Rowe who volleyed home past Illan Meslier.

Graham Smyth, the YEP's chief football writer, hands out the scores.

1. Illan Meslier 8 - Had it not been for the keeper Leeds would have been facing an Ethiad-level humiliation in the first half. Picture by Bruce Rollinson. Photo Sales

2. Cody Drameh 5 - Showed willingness to get forward and a few nice tackles but struggled to contain runners when Leeds were stretched. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images. Photo Sales

3. Luke Ayling 4 - Couldn't keep the defence intact and organised when the midfield lost the ball. Below par but may not have 100 per cent ahead of the game. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images. Photo Sales

4. Robin Koch 4 - Runners got in behind him too easily. Defending wasn't easy in the first half but looked rusty. Picture by Bruce Rollinson. Photo Sales