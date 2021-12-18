Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, speaking to Sky Sports: “It was a great performance from the lads. They’re the ones who have to execute [the game plan] against a team who are uncomfortable to play against. We’ve had three games in a week, very physical games. I’m very pleased.

“We had some intentions. I think the players understood the game really well. We were really effective and in the first half we were really good. I think we deserved these three wins and we’re really pleased.”

On Alexandre Lacazette: “He has a big talent – he makes the players around him better.”

On Gabriel Martinelli’s influence: “Huge. That’s why you have to prepare a player. You can’t throw in a player when he’s not ready. He has so much still to improve. He’s very humble. His big passion in life is football.”

On Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: “He wasn’t involved in today’s game. Let’s see. There’s a privacy matter at the moment that I have to respect.”