Leeds United 1-4 Arsenal
Leeds United host Arsenal in the Premier League at Elland Road on Saturday evening as the Whites face up to an injury crisis - follow live updates from LS11 below.
The top flight fixture in West Yorkshire is the only remaining game in the division today with Covid wreaking havoc in terms of postponements.
Bielsa's first team squad has been hit by a major injury crisis with a small number of senior players available this weekend against the Gunners.
Leeds United v Arsenal - LIVE BLOG
Saturday, 18 December, 2021
- Leeds United host Arsenal in the Premier League
- Elland Road clash only top flight game today
- Whites sit 16th, Gunners are fourth
- Kick-off in LS11 is at 5.30pm
- RESULT: Leeds United 1-4 Arsenal
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, speaking to Sky Sports: “It was a great performance from the lads. They’re the ones who have to execute [the game plan] against a team who are uncomfortable to play against. We’ve had three games in a week, very physical games. I’m very pleased.
“We had some intentions. I think the players understood the game really well. We were really effective and in the first half we were really good. I think we deserved these three wins and we’re really pleased.”
On Alexandre Lacazette: “He has a big talent – he makes the players around him better.”
On Gabriel Martinelli’s influence: “Huge. That’s why you have to prepare a player. You can’t throw in a player when he’s not ready. He has so much still to improve. He’s very humble. His big passion in life is football.”
On Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: “He wasn’t involved in today’s game. Let’s see. There’s a privacy matter at the moment that I have to respect.”
On Covid cases in the squad: “Everyone is healthy. We always follow the guidelines. Now it’s play as you can and we’ll play as we can. [The Premier League] will make the best decision for everybody. We want to play all under the same rules. That’s where I think they have to come forward. Whatever they decide is best for the competition, but it has to be explained.”
Bielsa post-match
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa to Sky Sports: “Two different halves. The second half, we could have won it but the first half we could have lost it by more goals.
“The losses of the ball in our own half and centre of the pitch increases the offensive power of the opponent. To increase the amount of danger we can create, we need to recover the ball when they play out.
“They managed to take the ball off us when we were trying to build and attack and we couldn’t - that’s what explains the difference.”
On whether those problems are down to injuries: “We’re all used to playing together. We prepare ourselves with all the players.
“They prevented us from getting into their half with combination play. Through their recoveries and build-up of their play they created danger.”
On injuries to Jack Harrison, Stuart Dallas and Raphinha: “They’re just knocks.”
Martinelli reaction
Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli, speaking to Sky Sports: “It was a very good result. It’s so important for the team. All the team played well and we’re so happy with the work and the result.
“That’s what Mikel [Arteta] asks from us. Every time we go into the final third we need to be dangerous.
“As I always say, we have a young team but a very strong team with good players. Emile [Smith Rowe] came from the bench and scored another goal. I’m so happy for the team.”
On his second goal: “It was a great pass from Granit [Xhaka] – thanks to him as well. Not just me, the whole team enjoyed the second goal.”
FULL-TIME
Leeds United 1-4 Arsenal
Time ticking away - but this is great
Three added minutes
90. We’re into injury-time at Elland Road.