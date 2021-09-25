LATE PAIN - Leeds United were beaten by a late Michail Antonio goal at Elland Road as West Ham United fought back from a goal down. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

Leeds United 1-2 West Ham United - Graham Smyth's player ratings as Charlie Cresswell stands up to baptism of fire but Whites fade

Leeds United suffered late heartbreak at Elland Road as Michail Antonio won it late on for visitors West Ham United.

By Graham Smyth
Saturday, 25th September 2021, 5:53 pm

The Hammer striker was hugely influential, but didn't have it all his own way up against Leeds' 19-year-old Premier League debutant Charlie Cresswell.

Here's how the Whites rated, in a game they lost 2-1 having gone ahead through the dangerous Raphinha.

1. Ilan Meslier - 8

Aside from some poor bits distribution and a couple of catches he didn't quite take, he was huge for Leeds. Some massive saves.

2. Jamie Shackleton - 7

Wanted the ball, got on it and was sensible with it, brave too. Defended well, just couldn't make the game-saving tackle.

3. Junior Firpo - 6

Some smart bits of play going forward. Wasn't able to lock down his flank defensively. Unlucky for the goal.

4. Liam Cooper - 7

Defended really very well and had to do a lot of it, second half especially. Distribution wasn't great in the later stages.

