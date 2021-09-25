The Hammer striker was hugely influential, but didn't have it all his own way up against Leeds' 19-year-old Premier League debutant Charlie Cresswell.
Here's how the Whites rated, in a game they lost 2-1 having gone ahead through the dangerous Raphinha.
1. Ilan Meslier - 8
Aside from some poor bits distribution and a couple of catches he didn't quite take, he was huge for Leeds. Some massive saves.
2. Jamie Shackleton - 7
Wanted the ball, got on it and was sensible with it, brave too. Defended well, just couldn't make the game-saving tackle.
3. Junior Firpo - 6
Some smart bits of play going forward. Wasn't able to lock down his flank defensively. Unlucky for the goal.
4. Liam Cooper - 7
Defended really very well and had to do a lot of it, second half especially. Distribution wasn't great in the later stages.