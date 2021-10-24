Rodrigo's 94th-minute penalty handed them a share of the spoils and, on the balance of play and chances created, they could well have been celebrating three points.

As it was, the manner of the performance, the comeback and the adversity they conquered combined to provide a timely boost for the entire club ahead of more important games in the next few weeks.

Here's the YEP take on yesterday's events.

'BOLD AS BRASS': Leeds United's 19-year-old forward Joe Gelhardt storms into the Wolves box to win a dramatic late penalty as Jamie Shackleton, left, looks on. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Good day

Joe Gelhardt

You could see the penny dropping as the minutes went on, Gelhardt realising he could do something in this game. He just did what he does for Mark Jackson's Under-23s and it resulted in chances and a Leeds penalty. Might have had a winner too as Leeds went hunting all three points. It's easy to see why so many predict a special future for the 19-year-old. Bold as brass, strong as an ox with feet as quick as his thinking.

The fans

That was among the very best atmospheres generated at Elland Road in recent memory. Leeds fans sensed the urgency and the tension and took it upon themselves to add even more. No-one could fail to be inspired in such an environment. It was entirely positive and supportive and you could see players like Stuart Dallas thriving in it. They undoubtedly played a part in the result.

Stuart Dallas

Much more like himself in the second half. He looked like the player who took it to Derby in that insane play-off semi-final and the player who won awards last season.

Rodrigo

The celebration said it all about how he felt. Still has so much to prove but moments like that will help immensely. Worked so hard for the team, grew in the second half and still had energy to press in the 96th and 97th minute.

Bad day

Jack Harrison

It just wasn't happening for him. Unsurprisingly hooked at the interval. That kind of performance is rare for the winger. Has got to be on his toes with Raphinha starring, Daniel James settling into life at Leeds and Crysencio Summerville being so fearless when he gets on the pitch.

Bruno Lage

Somehow he felt in control of this game, despite Leeds controlling the vast majority of the second half and running Wolves into the ground. His team resorted to some pretty cynical time wasting and were punished for it in stoppage time they themselves created.

Turning point

Raphinha going off

Leeds could have crumbled completely as their star man limped off, a goal down and with other key players missing. Instead they rolled up their sleeves and went to work. It was pure defiance of the situation and sheer determination that earned the point.

Number of the day

18

Leeds were back to their normal chance-creating selves. Not all of the chances were good ones, not all of the shots even remotely troubled Jose Sa but the positivity in Leeds' game was a welcome sight. There was no sign of the problems they had in passing out from the back at Southampton. The pressure eventually told.

Off camera moments

Marcelo Bielsa did his post match press conference before heading out onto the pitch to complete his broadcast duties. When he got there, Bruno Lage was still speaking to the media so Bielsa headed off on a walk across the width of the playing surface with translator Andres Clavijo by his side. The content of their chat would be a source of fascination for many. Bielsa was perhaps still coming down from the emotional rollercoaster of the game, one that saw him infuriated by officiating, frustrated by events on the pitch, encouraged by his team's actions and delighted at their equaliser.

Raphinha reappeared from the tunnel he had earlier been helped down, late in the second half. He was wearing a protective boot and using crutches. It was not the sight Leeds fans would have been hoping for, but he later appeared on social media to insist it was nothing serious

Gelhardt was given the task of speaking to the media after his on-pitch heroics and for a brief second, as the supporters still left inside the West Stand gave him an ovation, the shy youngster who joined Leeds from Wigan made an appearance. He didn't quite know what to do. Getting used to the adulation of a fanbase like the one at Leeds will be an enormous transition for any young player. This one appears set to inspire devotion of a real intensity.

