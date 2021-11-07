Leeds United 1-1 Leicester City - LIVE BLOG: Second half updates from Elland Road clash

Leeds United host Leicester City in the Premier League at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon - follow all the latest live below.

By Joe Urquhart
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 2:49 pm
Leeds United host Leicester City in the Premier League.

The Whites take on the Foxes in LS11 in the top flight this afternoon and the YEP will bring you every kick below.

Leeds United v Leicester City - LIVE BLOG

Last updated: Sunday, 07 November, 2021, 14:47

  • Leeds United host Leicester City in the Premier League
  • United searching for third win over the season
  • Foxes were beaten by Arsenal last week
  • Kick-off is at 2pm this afternoon
  • -------------------------------------
  • LIVE SCORE: Leeds United 1-1 Leicester City (second half)
Sunday, 07 November, 2021, 14:47

HALF-TIME

Leeds United 1-1 Leicester City

Sunday, 07 November, 2021, 14:45

Two added minutes

45. We’re into added time.

Sunday, 07 November, 2021, 14:45

LEICESTER CHANCE

44. Tielemans runs away from Forshaw to take a pass into the area, blazes over. Leeds lost the ball in midfield, no-one tracked the run.

Sunday, 07 November, 2021, 14:43

Leicester stalling

42. Leeds’ rhythm disrupted by a stop-start few minutes, mostly due to fouls they themselves have conceded. Taken the sting out of it. Home crowd growing frustrated.

Sunday, 07 November, 2021, 14:40

Leicester free-kick

38. Bit of a naughty one from Dallas, who smashes into Barnes on the halfway line after the ball had gone. He stays down and it takes an age before some treatment arrives.

Sunday, 07 November, 2021, 14:37

Leeds corner

36. Dallas is taken out. Free-kick. It’s hit to the back post, and nodded behind. Leeds then take the corner in and Phillips is down off the ball. Nothing given before a goal-kick is handed to the Foxes.

Sunday, 07 November, 2021, 14:35

LEEDS HIT THE POST!

35. Wow. Almost a goal for Leeds out of nothing. Dallas swings a corner to the near post, Pereira tries to clear but ends up slicing it on the frame of the goal. Schmeichel was taken completely by surprise.

Sunday, 07 November, 2021, 14:33

Leeds corner

33. Dallas overhits a cross to the back post after a surging run forward. Harrison does well to keep it in play, then even better to win a corner for Leeds.

Sunday, 07 November, 2021, 14:32

Elland Road silenced

31. Honestly, the home side can’t quite believe what has happened. The game is going through the motions a little bit since the flurry of action. United trying to find a second wind, Raphinha looking the most dangerous player on the pitch.

Sunday, 07 November, 2021, 14:30

Leicester level straight away

29. Wow. Literally straight from kick-off and the Foxes are level. Celebrations at Elland Road had barely died down... Barnes down the left. He cuts inside and curls a unbelievable shot into the top scorer. Meslier had no chance.

