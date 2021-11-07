Leeds United 1-1 Leicester City - LIVE BLOG: Marcelo Bielsa reaction to Foxes Elland Road draw
Leeds United host Leicester City in the Premier League at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon - follow all the latest live below.
The Whites take on the Foxes in LS11 in the top flight this afternoon and the YEP will bring you every kick below.
Leeds United v Leicester City - LIVE BLOG
Last updated: Sunday, 07 November, 2021, 16:27
- Leeds United host Leicester City in the Premier League
- United searching for third win of the season
- Foxes were beaten by Arsenal last week
- Kick-off is at 2pm this afternoon
- RESULT: Leeds United 1-1 Leicester City
Rodgers post-match reaction
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers: “For us to put that effort in and show the courage to keep going, we created some great chances but failed to make the final pass and finishes. The supporters will go home proud of the team.
“We showed a great mentality, going behind and Harvey scored a brilliant goal. We were unfortunate with the goal disallowed. We had a good few moments in the right areas.”
On Ademola Lookman’s disallowed goal: “From what I have seen, the image with the line drawn shows he is a fraction offside. But the ball on contact I assume he is behind the ball.”
Marcelo Bielsa post-match reaction
Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa told BBC MOTD:
“We created double the amount of danger than them. We dominated a large part of the game. We defended well and we attacked well. And even if we deserved to win, we didn’t manage to obtain it.
“We managed a good performances against a good opponent.
“Football has those moments, there was two identical plays. They had one goal ruled out the same way but we couldn’t finish our chance [when Jack Harrison missed from close out].
“Offensively we duplicated the opponents in chances. We took the ball off them a lot, and we had good possession.
“We have to defend for every ball whether we’ve just scored a goal or not. We should have neutralised the game in that moment.”
Reaction
We’ll have reaction from Elland Road as soon as we have it right here. Stay tuned.
FULL-TIME
Leeds United 1-1 Leicester City
LEEDS CHANCE
90. Three minutes added on... Dallas takes the corner to Raphinha who runs to the edge of the box. His first effort is blocked. His second whistles just over the crossbar. AGH!
VAR check
90. Leeds come forward... the ball strikes a Leicester arm inside the box. Nothing given, accidental arm and it’s in a natural position. It was volleyed against Pereira’s own arm. Rodrigo wins a corner.
LEICESTER CHANCE
88. All of United’s own making. They’re caught on the ball in their own half, Maddison slips by Cooper. He finds Ndidi but his shot is wild. Flies into the stands.
Leeds pressure
85. United pushing the visitors back. They’re knocking it around the box, just can’t work a shooting opportunity. Roberts, Rodrigo, Struijk, Dallas all with looks but no effort made on goal before Rodrigo is flagged offside.
Leeds substitution
82. Harrison off, Roberts on.
LEICESTER CHANCE
80. Big chance for Leicester. Ball comes across the area to Soyuncu and his finish is that of a centre-half, scuffs it well wide.