Leeds United 1-1 Leicester City

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa told BBC MOTD:

“We created double the amount of danger than them. We dominated a large part of the game. We defended well and we attacked well. And even if we deserved to win, we didn’t manage to obtain it.

“We managed a good performances against a good opponent.

“Football has those moments, there was two identical plays. They had one goal ruled out the same way but we couldn’t finish our chance [when Jack Harrison missed from close out].

“Offensively we duplicated the opponents in chances. We took the ball off them a lot, and we had good possession.