Leeds United 1-0 Watford - LIVE BLOG: Marcelo Bielsa post-match reaction from Elland Road
Leeds United host Watford in the Premier League at Elland Road this afternoon as the Whites search for a first victory of the season.
Marcelo Bielsa will be hoping the visit of the Hornets to LS11 can bring his side three points ahead of the upcoming October international break.
Leeds are yet to come away from a league encounter victorious since the summer break and will try again at the seventh attempt today.
United have been hit by a number of injuries in recent weeks, which saw Charlie Cresswell handed his Premier League debut last weekend in the loss to West Ham, though have earned three draws this term.
Bielsa's men do sit in the early season relegation zone but will be hoping they can kickstart the campaign against Xisco Munoz's side in front of another sold out Elland Road stadium.
Follow all the latest on our live blog this afternoon:
- FT: Leeds United 1-0 Watford (Llorente 18’)
Watford boss Xisco Munoz
“I’m disappointed with our performance. We continued with the same mistakes. If we want to win games in the Premier League we need more consistency and better performances.
“We need to work more, more and more. We know how important it is to get points. We need to work very hard for the points.
“Today our attack was poor, in the second half our defence was better. We need to work together but today the first 45 minutes was not our best performance.”
Foster reflects on Watford defeat
Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster: “I thought if we would have [equalised] it would have been papering over the cracks. We were very poor today. We didn’t have a shot on target so can’t expect to come away with anything.They were very sharp and worked their socks off but if you allow them to do that it’s going to be a long day. If that goal had been given it would have been very unjust to the overall picture.
“I think we’re a better team than what we are showing. We were very poor today - miles away from it. We haven’t had a shot on target and didn’t lay a glove on them.
“We picked up a few niggles today so we need to assess it on Monday but the international break sometimes can be a blessing in disguise to refresh your mind.”
Marcelo Bielsa’s post-game thoughts
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa: “We defended well and the result even though it was only be a one-goal difference was never in danger.
“We should have scored more goals because we had a lot of chances - at least 10 - in the second half perhaps a little bit less, but I thought it was a fair result. The difference could have been bigger.
“[Diego Llorente] had a performance without any errors with a lot of good things while defending and distributing the ball.
“Jamie Shackleton had a good performance. We didn’t make errors in our own half, we didn’t allow counter-attacks and even if we lacked efficiency, we had patience to see how we could generate chances at goal.”
Diego Llorente reaction
Leeds match-winner Diego Llorente: “It was a good feeling. I think the team deserve this win. We didn’t have much luck so the team had to give everything.
“I try to give good passes from the back to my partners so in the attack I try to score goals. I am happy to help the team.”
On his goal: “I found the ball near me and I didn’t think, I just kicked it and have luck. I think in the second half we can score more goals but what is important is the opportunities. We are happy with the result and we keep improving.
“This match was a win but the season is long so we have to continue and keep going.”
The Whites squad are doing a loop of Elland Road to show their appreciation - that will send them into the break happy. A first three-point haul of the season for Marcelo Bielsa’s men.
FIRST WIN OF THE SEASON
That will do. Diego Llorente’s first half strike settles it - it should’ve been more. Watford will complain about a moment in the second half where Simon Hooper blew for a foul as Cooper and Meslier knocked the ball into their own net - but it’s three points for Leeds!
FULL-TIME
LEEDS UNITED 1-0 WATFORD!!!
Leeds change
90+3. Klich off, Struijk comes on...
90+2. Cooper is blocking everything as Watford thrown everyone forward. Leeds twice guilty of needless giveaways, the skipper was there. Roberts wins a free-kick that steadies things a little.
Four added minutes
90. We’re into added time at Elland Road...