Leeds United take on Watford in the Premier League at Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa will be hoping the visit of the Hornets to LS11 can bring his side three points ahead of the upcoming October international break.

Leeds are yet to come away from a league encounter victorious since the summer break and will try again at the seventh attempt today.

United have been hit by a number of injuries in recent weeks, which saw Charlie Cresswell handed his Premier League debut last weekend in the loss to West Ham, though have earned three draws this term.

Bielsa's men do sit in the early season relegation zone but will be hoping they can kickstart the campaign against Xisco Munoz's side in front of another sold out Elland Road stadium.