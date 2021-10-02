Leeds United 1-0 Watford - LIVE BLOG: First half updates from Elland Road Premier League clash with Hornets
Leeds United host Watford in the Premier League at Elland Road this afternoon as the Whites search for a first victory of the season.
Marcelo Bielsa will be hoping the visit of the Hornets to LS11 can bring his side three points ahead of the upcoming October international break.
Leeds are yet to come away from a league encounter victorious since the summer break and will try again at the seventh attempt today.
United have been hit by a number of injuries in recent weeks, which saw Charlie Cresswell handed his Premier League debut last weekend in the loss to West Ham, though have earned three draws this term.
Bielsa's men do sit in the early season relegation zone but will be hoping they can kickstart the campaign against Xisco Munoz's side in front of another sold out Elland Road stadium.
Follow all the latest on our live blog this afternoon:
Leeds United v Watford - LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 15:33
- LIVE SCORE: Leeds United 1-0 Watford (first half)
From the James penalty shout earlier
Leeds pressure again
31. Lovely link up play between Dallas and Shackleton, whose pass fizzes right through the area and out the other side. Watford were nowhere, there.
Leeds attack
30. Raphinha with a world class ball over the top, swerves it into the path of Rodrigo who turns to tap it back for Dallas, who wasn’t there yet.
Llorente celebrates at Elland Road
WATFORD CHANCE
28. Wow. Almost a clanger for Leeds. Firpo wins the ball back. Llorente turns and loses it in his own box. Tufa runs onto it and blazes a shot over the bar... huge chance for the visitors all from the Whites own error. They escape, though.
Leeds attack
28. United straight down the other end and are back on the front foot. Rodrigo slides in Raphinha, he rounds Foster but he’s take too wide and can only shoot into the side netting.
Watford attack
27. Of sorts, they come forward and cross into the box but it’s easily caught by Meslier - that’s the only resistance they have offered so far.
Watford defend well
26. James with a lovely inviting ball into the six-yard box from the far side. Sierralta hooks it away from goal, he needed to be certain with that one.
LEEDS CHANCE
25. Dallas this time. Leeds are all over Watford. The ball finds him in the box from a short free-kick in the Hornets half. He’s closed down by three bodies.
Leeds pressure
23. Raphinha plays in Rodrigo but his first touch is poor and Foster collects. He would’ve been right in on goal. A second goal would be huge. Elland Road is baying for one.