“Leeds United are well worth their 1-0 lead and probably worth a lot more.

“All that has been missing from much of their play has been the finish. Burnley are playing a deadly game and losing at it, giving the ball away repeatedly in their own half against players with serious counter attacking ability.

“Raphinha has troubled them, Tyler Roberts is getting into great positions and there’s always plenty of support from Matuesz Klich, Jack Harrison and Junior Firpo.

“Leeds have been aggressive, pressed well and are passing it pretty well too, with some flashes of the first-touch football they were previously known for.