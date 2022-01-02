Leeds United 1-0 Burnley - LIVE BLOG: Second half updates from crucial Elland Road clash
Leeds United host Burnley in the Premier League at Elland Road this afternoon as Marcelo Bielsa's men return to action following an enforced 15-day break.
Stay up to date throughout today's Premier League clash in LS11 with the Yorkshire Evening Post live blog below...
Leeds United vs Burnley - LIVE BLOG
Last updated: Sunday, 02 January, 2022, 15:06
- Leeds host Burnley at Elland Road
- Whites back in action after 15-day break
- Clarets five points behind Leeds in drop zone
- Kick-off in LS11 is at 2pm
- ------------------------------------------------------
- LIVE SCORE: Leeds United 1-0 Burnley (second half)
Burnley attack
4. Dangerous ball in for the Clarets. It’s aimed for Wood and Cornet, Ayling’s diving header clears the danger before Klich hooks it away.
Leeds offside
47. Lovely ball forward from Meslier. A flick finds Klich, who cuts the ball inside to Roberts. He tries two shots from range that are both blocked before the ball spins to Raphinha though the flag goes up. Offside.
KICK-OFF
45. We’re back underway at Elland Road... can Leeds see this one out? Updates to follow...
Burnley change
Top goalscorer Cornet coming on for the visitors. He replaces Gudmundsson. Leeds unchanged.
Team back out
Just assessing to see if there are any changes...
A big half from Harrison
Graham Smyth’s half-time thoughts
“Leeds United are well worth their 1-0 lead and probably worth a lot more.
“All that has been missing from much of their play has been the finish. Burnley are playing a deadly game and losing at it, giving the ball away repeatedly in their own half against players with serious counter attacking ability.
“Raphinha has troubled them, Tyler Roberts is getting into great positions and there’s always plenty of support from Matuesz Klich, Jack Harrison and Junior Firpo.
“Leeds have been aggressive, pressed well and are passing it pretty well too, with some flashes of the first-touch football they were previously known for.
“One goal is too precarious a lead, though, a second one would calm the nerves wonderfully.”
HALF-TIME
Leeds United 1-0 Burnley
BURNLEY CHANCE
45+2. Leeds lose the ball... Taylor down the left... he cuts the ball back at pace to Wood inside the area and he lifts his effort inches over the bar. Heart in mouth moment.
Two minutes added on
45. We’re into added time...