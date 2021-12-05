Leeds United 1-0 Brentford - LIVE BLOG: First half updates from Elland Road meeting
Leeds United take on Brentford in the Premier League at Elland Road this afternoon and the Yorkshire Evening Post will bring you all the action.
Follow along this afternoon with our live blog below...
Leeds United v Brentford - LIVE BLOG
Last updated: Sunday, 05 December, 2021, 14:49
- Leeds United host Brentford
- Whites looking for back-to-back wins
- Bielsa’s side beat Palace in midweek
- Bees lost to Tottenham on Thursday
- Kick-off in LS11 is at 2pm
- LIVE SCORE - Leeds United 0-0 Brentford (first half)
HALF-TIME
Tyler Roberts’ goal is the effort that separates the two sides here at Elland Road. Leeds ahead 1-0 at the interval.
Goode booked
45+3. Roberts is not happy. Goode flies in on the near side. He’s straight through him at pace with a sliding tackle. Yellow card. Jansson is over to hand a word with Coote, he’s arguing it’s the same as the James tackle on him just a few minutes ago. Raphinha’s free-kick is headed clear.
Leeds shot
45+2. Leeds attack. James down the left, he’s one way then another. It’s back to Phillips who takes a touch and decides to shoot from distance but it flies over the bar.
Three added minutes
45. We’re into added time...
Jansson not happy
44. Dan James leaves Jansson in a heap. Got the ball, then the man as the ex Leeds defender crossed into the Whites half. Brentford get the throw. Phillips gets the hump with David Coote, not happy about something.
Leeds attack
41. Forshaw down the left. He digs out a ball into Roberts inside the area, he spins and drills a shot/cross past the face of goal. Lovely idea, no-one read it. Roberts is having a good game this afternoon.
LEEDS CHANCE
40. Wow. Roberts fizzes a dangerous low cross into the area and Jansson has to turn it behind for a corner. There was no comminication between goalkeeper and defender. Almost a bad moment for the visitors.
Leeds corner
38. Firpo now on the near side with some nice skill himself. He knocks the ball past a defender and tries to race onto it, Brentford prod it behind for a corner ball.
Raphinha skill
36. Game has fallen into a bit of a lull after the opener. Raphinha, though, sparks into life on the far side with some lovely skill. He sends Pinnock for a hot dog. One way, then the other. Brentford eventually wrestle the ball back off him.
Elland Road in this now
33. Leeds press really well and when the ball is won back it’s cheered like a goal. James, Roberts and Forshaw busting a gut to get at the Brentford back line. The Bees eventually work it forward and Meslier grabs a cross from the air.