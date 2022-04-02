Leeds United 0 Southampton 0 live: First-half updates and analysis as Liam Cooper starts

Leeds United return to Premier League action against Southampton at Elland Road today and you can follow all of the developments from LS11 here.

By Lee Sobot
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 2:52 pm
BACK HOME: Leeds United are resuming their Premier League campaign with a clash against Southampton at Elland Road, above. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Leeds are seeking a third Premier League win on the spin having followed up a thrilling 2-1 victory at home to Norwich City with a stunning 3-2 triumph at Wolves, the Whites bagging all three points at Molineux despite seeing four players forced off injured.

The back-to-back wins have Marsch's side sat fifth-bottom and on 29 points ahead of today's return to action, United seven points clear of the drop zone but with all of the sides below them having games in hand.

Southampton sit 11th, five places and six points above Leeds who have also played one game more but Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have lost their last three games and last four in league and cup.

We will bring you all the pre-match build-up and confirmed line-ups followed by live match updates and analysis from Elland Road as the Whites face the Saints.

Leeds United 0 Southampton 0 live

Last updated: Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 15:05

  • 3pm kick-off at Elland Road
  • Fifth-bottom Leeds seeking third win a row
  • Saints are 11th and have lost their last four in league and cup
Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 15:05

Leeds piling it on - CHANCE

5: Klich fies wide from the edge of the box, shot hit Raphinha’s backside otherwise would have gone close. Klich shot blocked before that. Big tackle by Salisu to force the corner as James was in otherwise

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 15:03

CHANCE LEEDS

3: Header from Llorente wide from the corner, under pressure but a chance

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 15:02

Rapid Leeds break

2: After a good tackle from Ayling, ends with a Leeds corner, James almost in

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 15:00

As expected

1: James upfront with Rodrigo just behind, Raphinha right wing and Harrison left

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 15:00

Underway

1: Saints kick us off

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 14:58

All set

A fine Marching On Together. A big big game this

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 14:52

Huge applause

For both Josh Warrington and Ebanie Bridges who take to the pitch. Two champs.

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 14:49

Josh Warrington

Primed with his belt in the tunnel, that will be good to see

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 14:46

Warms ups done

All set at Elland Road where the sun is still shining

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 14:39

Warm ups at Elland Road.

