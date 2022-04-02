Leeds United 0 Southampton 0 live: First-half updates and analysis as Liam Cooper starts

BACK HOME: Leeds United are resuming their Premier League campaign with a clash against Southampton at Elland Road, above. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Leeds are seeking a third Premier League win on the spin having followed up a thrilling 2-1 victory at home to Norwich City with a stunning 3-2 triumph at Wolves, the Whites bagging all three points at Molineux despite seeing four players forced off injured.

The back-to-back wins have Marsch's side sat fifth-bottom and on 29 points ahead of today's return to action, United seven points clear of the drop zone but with all of the sides below them having games in hand.

Southampton sit 11th, five places and six points above Leeds who have also played one game more but Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have lost their last three games and last four in league and cup.