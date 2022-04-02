Leeds United 0 Southampton 0 live: First-half updates and analysis as Liam Cooper starts
Leeds United return to Premier League action against Southampton at Elland Road today and you can follow all of the developments from LS11 here.
Leeds are seeking a third Premier League win on the spin having followed up a thrilling 2-1 victory at home to Norwich City with a stunning 3-2 triumph at Wolves, the Whites bagging all three points at Molineux despite seeing four players forced off injured.
The back-to-back wins have Marsch's side sat fifth-bottom and on 29 points ahead of today's return to action, United seven points clear of the drop zone but with all of the sides below them having games in hand.
Southampton sit 11th, five places and six points above Leeds who have also played one game more but Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have lost their last three games and last four in league and cup.
We will bring you all the pre-match build-up and confirmed line-ups followed by live match updates and analysis from Elland Road as the Whites face the Saints.
Leeds United 0 Southampton 0 live
Last updated: Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 15:05
- 3pm kick-off at Elland Road
- Fifth-bottom Leeds seeking third win a row
- Saints are 11th and have lost their last four in league and cup
Leeds piling it on - CHANCE
5: Klich fies wide from the edge of the box, shot hit Raphinha’s backside otherwise would have gone close. Klich shot blocked before that. Big tackle by Salisu to force the corner as James was in otherwise
CHANCE LEEDS
3: Header from Llorente wide from the corner, under pressure but a chance
Rapid Leeds break
2: After a good tackle from Ayling, ends with a Leeds corner, James almost in
As expected
1: James upfront with Rodrigo just behind, Raphinha right wing and Harrison left
Underway
1: Saints kick us off
A fine Marching On Together. A big big game this
Huge applause
For both Josh Warrington and Ebanie Bridges who take to the pitch. Two champs.
Josh Warrington
Primed with his belt in the tunnel, that will be good to see
Warms ups done
All set at Elland Road where the sun is still shining