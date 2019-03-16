Leeds United Sheffield United

Leeds United 0 Sheffield United 1: Phil Hay's player ratings as Whites fall to Elland Road defeat

Leeds United fell to a 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United on Saturday in the Championship - but how did we rate the players?

Here's how our Phil Hay scored the performance...

Hes never afraid to come out of his box but going for that challenge on Sharp, he had to make it or face the consequences. Leeds defence sold him short. 5/10

1. Kiko Casilla

Hes never afraid to come out of his box but going for that challenge on Sharp, he had to make it or face the consequences. Leeds defence sold him short. 5/10
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Comfortable on the right and was never made to sweat much by Stevens or Wilders overlapping centre-backs. 6/10

2. Luke Ayling

Comfortable on the right and was never made to sweat much by Stevens or Wilders overlapping centre-backs. 6/10
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
A truly bizarre afternoon. Very resolute at the back but hurt his knee, should have equalised and ended up in goal after Casillas dismissal. 6/10

3. Pontus Jansson

A truly bizarre afternoon. Very resolute at the back but hurt his knee, should have equalised and ended up in goal after Casillas dismissal. 6/10
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
A constant presence down the left and provided some good service. Indicative of a day when Leeds played very well in spells but lost. 6/10

4. Gjanni Alioski

A constant presence down the left and provided some good service. Indicative of a day when Leeds played very well in spells but lost. 6/10
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4