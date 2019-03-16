Leeds United 0 Sheffield United 1: Phil Hay's player ratings as Whites fall to Elland Road defeat Leeds United fell to a 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United on Saturday in the Championship - but how did we rate the players? Here's how our Phil Hay scored the performance... 1. Kiko Casilla Hes never afraid to come out of his box but going for that challenge on Sharp, he had to make it or face the consequences. Leeds defence sold him short. 5/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Luke Ayling Comfortable on the right and was never made to sweat much by Stevens or Wilders overlapping centre-backs. 6/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Pontus Jansson A truly bizarre afternoon. Very resolute at the back but hurt his knee, should have equalised and ended up in goal after Casillas dismissal. 6/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Gjanni Alioski A constant presence down the left and provided some good service. Indicative of a day when Leeds played very well in spells but lost. 6/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4