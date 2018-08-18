Leeds United 0 Rotherham United 0: Millers and Whites level at the break

Leeds United and Rotherham United remain goalless at the break with neither side able to break the 0-0 deadlock at Elland Road.

The visitors matched up to United opting for the 4-1-4-1 formation and it took time for Bielsa's men to settle into proceedings.

Leeds pressed on as they adjusted and Kemar Roofe had the first real opening of the afternoon after a Luke Ayling cross from the right fell to the striker but his curling shot flew high and wide of the mark.

Paul Warne's men continued to grow in confidence and really should have been ahead on the 25 minute mark.

Whites skipper Liam Cooper played a harmless ball across his own area to Bailey Peacock-Farrell but the goalkeeper was caught flat footed as Ryan Williams intercepted to strike an effort on goal but the Leeds stopper got down low to block with his legs.

Just moments later and the visitors were unlucky once again.

Rotherham midfielder Jon Taylor collected a loose ball in the middle of pitch and struck an effort from 30-yards out which cannoned back off the inside of Peacock-Farrell's goal.

The Millers had their tails up and Taylor was involved again just minutes later as he saw a headed effort collected with ease before Matthew Palmer struck an effort that was sent whistling just over the bar.

Leeds responded through Mateusz Klich as his dipping strike from just outside the area was sent inches wide.

Roofe almost opened the scoring once more as Pablo Hernandez floated a ball across the six-yard box but he failed to reach it with his head before a thunderous shot from Gaetano Berardi was met by Marek Rodak on the stroke of half-time with the teams entering the break level.