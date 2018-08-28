Leeds United 0 Preston North End 2 - REACTION from Kalvin Phillips and Marcelo Bielsa Leeds United Live. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say ALL the latest from Elland Road as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites take on Preston in the second round of the Carabao Cup. Please refresh the page for the latest updates. Leeds United 0 Preston North End 2: Bielsa reflects on 'painful' Carabao Cup defeat Leeds United fans react to first defeat of the season as Preston leave Elland Road victorious