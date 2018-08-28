Leeds United 0 Preston North End 2: 10-man North End hold advantage at Elland Road

Daniel Johnson and Brandon Barker gave Preston North End a 2-0 advantage over Leeds United at the break in the second round of the Carabao Cup at Elland Road.

The game had barely begun as the visitors mounted their first attack as Louis Moult was tripped inside the area by Conor Shaugnessy leaving referee Tony Harrington no choice but to point to the spot after just 45 seconds.

Daniel Johnson duly obliged from 12 yards out sending Whites goalkeeper Jamal Blackman the wrong way to stun Elland Road into silence.

Leeds responded as Jamie Shackleton met a Stuart Dallas cross with a swing of the boot from the edge of the area but Chris Maxwell was equal to it as he tipped the effort over.

Preston continued to press United high from the front with Marcelo Bielsa's side struggling to implement their usual passing game as Alex Neil's game plan was being executed to perfection.

Disaster struck though for the visitors on the half hour mark as Ryan Ledson was deemed to have followed through dangerously on Lewis Baker as the pair challenged for a loose ball inside the Leeds half with the midfielder given his marching orders.

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford fired several warning shots at the visitors goal forcing Maxwell into action but it was Preston who added to their advantage on the stroke of half-time.

A phenomenal individual effort from Brandon Barker doubled the advantage after he picked up the ball in his own half and made his way to the United box to drill home a emphatic effort to end the half.