Leeds United 0 Preston North End 2: 10-man North End hand Whites first defeat of the season

Leeds United fell to their first defeat of the season as 10-man Preston North End ran out 2-0 winners in the Carabao Cup at Elland Road on Tuesday evening.

The game had barely begun as the visitors mounted their first attack as Louis Moult was tripped inside the area by Conor Shaugnessy leaving referee Tony Harrington no choice but to point to the spot after just 45 seconds.

Daniel Johnson duly obliged from 12 yards out sending Whites goalkeeper Jamal Blackman the wrong way to stun Elland Road into silence.

Leeds responded as Jamie Shackleton met a Stuart Dallas cross with a swing of the boot from the edge of the area but Chris Maxwell was equal to it as he tipped the effort over.

Preston continued to press United high from the front with Marcelo Bielsa's side struggling to implement their usual passing game as Alex Neil's game plan was being executed to perfection.

Disaster struck though for the visitors on the half hour mark as Ryan Ledson was deemed to have followed through dangerously on Lewis Baker as the pair challenged for a loose ball inside the Leeds half with the midfielder given his marching orders.

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford fired several warning shots at the visitors goal forcing Maxwell into action but it was Preston who added to their advantage on the stroke of half-time.

A phenomenal individual effort from Brandon Barker doubled the advantage as he picked up the ball inside his own half and made his way to the United box to drill home an emphatic effort to end the half.

Bielsa opted for a double substitution at the break with Samuel Saiz and Mateusz Klich stepping off the bench and the Spaniard immediately gave life to Leeds.

The Whites pushed on but couldn't find any real opening with North End standing firm in their shape as the playmaker started to work his magic.

As the clock ticked on frustration grew for Leeds as they failed to muster any openings failing to make use of the possession they were being afforded by the visitors.

Baker saw an effort flash wide of the mark from the edge of the area before Patrick Bamford guided a tame shot well over the bar.

Ezgjan Alioski flashed a long-range effort past the woodwork in injury-time as Baker once again forced Maxwell into a good save but it was all the hosts could work as Neil's men stood firm to hand Leeds their first defeat of the campaign and progress into the hat for the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Leeds United XI: Blackman, Shackleton, Jansson, Shaughnessy, Pearce, Phillips, Roberts, Baker, Dallas (C), Harrison, Bamford. Subs: Huffer, Douglas, Ayling, Saiz, Klich, Alioski, Roofe.

Preston North End XI: Maxwell, Fisher, Earl, Davis (C), Moult, Harrop, Johnson, Storey, Ledson, Barker, Barkhuizen. Subs: Rudd, Hughes, Huntington, Browne, Pearson, Burke, Nmecha.

Attendance: 18,652