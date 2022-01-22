Leeds squandered several good chances to go in front but were undone in the 75th minute as Jonjo Shelvey's low free-kick from the edge of the area sailed through the Whites area and past Illan Meslier with the help of a slight Magpies touch in the box.
In winning for only the second time this season, Newcastle brought themselves seven points behind the Whites who stay 15th, seven points clear of the drop zone.
YEP football writer Lee Sobot hands out the scores from an extremely disappointing afternoon at Elland Road.
1. Illan Meslier
6 - Produced a strong save to keep out Jonjo Shelvey's stinging effort in the first half and was looking good for a clean sheet until being beaten too easily by Shelvey's free-kick, albeit the delivery appeared to take a nick on its way in.
2. Luke Ayling
6 - Produced another tireless shift and would have helped Leeds to a clean sheet but for Shelvey's avoidable free-kick. Bombed forward when he could and sent in some good crosses but nobody there to convert them.
3. Diego Llorente
6 - Produced some more trademark beautiful passes out of defence and was standing up firm to the Magpies threat until bringing down Javier Manquillo for the decisive free-kick. Recovered well after but the damage was done with that set piece.
4. Pascal Struijk
7 - Immense in last weekend's victory at West Ham and Struijk again produced another commanding performance with some big clearing headers, tackles and interceptions. The problems for Leeds were at the other end.